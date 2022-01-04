The cold winter season is in full swing across the country, especially in the Northern region where heavy snowfall is being experienced. During this drop in temperature, the body becomes susceptible to infections and diseases. Thankfully, we have an abundant variety of seasonal fruits and vegetables during the winter season. These are loaded with nutrients that are essential for the cold weather. Ber or Indian Jujube Fruit, for instance, is one such delicious fruit that is available in the winter season. Also known as Bor, this humble winter fruit actually packs a range of health benefits. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar took to Instagram to share a post about this power-packed Indian superfood. Take a look:

(Also Read: 7 Best Winter Fruits For Immunity You Must Stock Up This Season)





"Are you eating bor/ ber (jujube) in this season," she asked in the caption of the post. Calling it an Indian superfood that is seasonal and delicious, Rujuta Diwekar added, "Its rich in Vit C (richer than oranges), lethal for dandruff and the secret behind glowing skin. Also great for kids who fall sick often."





Ber actually is one of the healthiest and low-calorie fruits to consume in winter. The fibre-rich delight is enriched with the immunity-boosting Vitamin C. According to the USDA, a single 100 gram serving of Ber fruit can fulfill upto 115% of the daily Vitamin C requirement. Further, Ber is enriched with antioxidants and can also help regulate blood pressure levels due to its high Potassium content.





Recently, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar had also recommended the seasonal sweet potato or Shakarkandhi for party season. She revealed that it was rich in fibre and kept digestive issues at bay. Click here to read more about her post.



