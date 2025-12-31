As 2025 draws to a close, people and companies are sharing summaries of their accomplishments. Some brands are revealing data about their top orders, which offer surprising insights about consumer behaviour. Food delivery giant Zomato is among them. The company recently released a curated year-end compilation of its food orders, titled the "Top Performers of 2025." Based on data till December 28, it sheds light on various factors, including places, timings and festivals that influenced orders on its platform. For example, IIT Kharagpur emerged as the university with the most Zomato orders this year. The company revealed that students at this institute placed 2.4 lakh orders in 2025.





At the second and third position was IIT (BHU) Varanasi and IIT Bombay with 1.8 lakh and 1.6 lakh orders respectively. Zomato also provided information about other location-related "toppers." For instance, 1.4 lakh orders were placed at Vijayawada Junction in Andhra Pradesh this year. In terms of city-wise distribution of orders, Delhi-NCR ranked 1st, followed by Mumbai and Bengaluru. The order count of the national capital region exceeded those of the other cities by tens of millions!





On an international level, 2.3 lakh orders were placed from the UAE, while 1.2 lakh came from the USA. Check out the full post below:











A few days ago, food delivery giant Swiggy also released its year-end report. It revealed the most popular dishes (across multiple categories) ordered on its platform. It also contained data about other trends and food-related behaviours. Click here to read the complete article.





