New Year's Eve is all about countdowns, clinking glasses, lively music, and celebratory drinks that stretch well into the night. While the excitement of welcoming a new year often comes with carefully planned party outfits and menus, one thing many people forget to plan for is the morning after. Starting the first day of the year by nursing a throbbing headache, nausea, or extreme fatigue can quickly dampen the festive mood. The good news is that a hangover is not entirely unavoidable. With a few mindful food choices and smart drinking habits, you can enjoy the celebrations while giving your body a better chance of waking up refreshed on January 1.

What Is A Hangover?

Photo Credit: Pexels

A hangover refers to the unpleasant physical and mental symptoms that occur after consuming excessive alcohol. Alcohol affects hydration, sleep quality, and blood sugar levels, all of which contribute to the way you feel the next morning. There is no quick cure for a hangover, and the only truly reliable way to avoid one is not to drink excessively.

Common hangover symptoms include:

Headache

Tiredness

Excessive thirst

Dizziness

Nausea

Noticeable loss of appetite

What To Eat Before Consuming Alcohol To Avoid Hangover Later

1. Eat Healthy Fats Like Avocado

Photo Credit: Pexels

According to health experts, foods rich in healthy fats may slow the rate at which alcohol enters your bloodstream, giving your body more time to metabolise it instead of causing a rapid spike. Avocado is a convenient and nutrient-rich option, making dishes like guacamole a smart and delicious pre-party snack.

2. Choose High-Fibre Foods

High-fibre foods such as sprouts, lentils and whole grains can help slow alcohol absorption and keep you feeling fuller for longer, reducing how quickly alcohol reaches your bloodstream.

3. Load Up On Vitamin C Before The Party

Vitamin C-rich fruits such as oranges, guava, strawberries and mangoes support overall metabolic health and may help the body cope better with the stress alcohol places on it.

4. Try French Onion Soup

French onion soup combines dairy and natural sugars. The cheese can slow alcohol absorption, while the sugars in onions help support stable blood sugar levels during drinking.





5. Eat Consistently Throughout The Day

Eating regularly throughout the day before drinking ensures your stomach is not empty, which helps slow alcohol absorption. Food acts as a buffer, meaning alcohol enters the bloodstream more gradually and may reduce the severity of a hangover.

5 Tips To Prevent A Hangover While You Drink

1. Avoid Red Wine

Photo Credit: iStock

Red wine contains compounds such as sulphites, which can trigger headaches in people who are sensitive to them, sometimes even before typical hangover symptoms appear.

2. Skip Dark-Coloured Spirits

Darker alcoholic drinks contain higher levels of congeners - chemical compounds formed during fermentation. These are linked to more severe hangover symptoms, making lighter-coloured and highly-filtered spirits a better choice.

3. Drink Slowly

Sipping drinks slowly and pacing yourself helps keep track of alcohol intake and gives your body more time to process each drink, lowering the risk of next-day discomfort.

4. Skip Fizzy Cocktails

Carbonated drinks, including champagne and spirits mixed with soda or tonic, can speed up alcohol absorption. Research has found that the bubbles allow alcohol to enter the bloodstream faster, increasing the likelihood of a hangover.

5. Alternate Alcohol With Water

Alcohol is dehydrating, which contributes to common hangover symptoms like headache and fatigue. Alternating alcoholic drinks with water helps maintain hydration and naturally reduces overall alcohol consumption.





Follow these tips before and while drinking and toast to a night of fun without dealing with a terrible hangover later.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.