12 Exciting Winter Brunch Deals Across Delhi-NCR You Shouldn't Miss This Christmas

candy canes , bells have all taken over the markets and how! To make sure you make the most of the festive spirit, several restaurants across Delhi-NCR are holding exquisite winter brunches for you to have a jolly good time and enjoy the lovely weather. We've handpicked the best ones in town. Have a look:

1. 1911 Restaurant, The Imperial Hotel



What are celebrations for, if they are not about friends, family, fun and of course great food and 1911 Restaurant at The Imperial is doing just that. Enjoy your Sunday gorging on a traditional feast with a selection including Roasted Lamb, traditional roasted turkey, Basil pesto marinated chicken, couscous stuffed tomatoes, grilled artichokes, Ricotta and spinach spanakopita, spiced tomato chutney, Smoked salmon and many more tempting offerings. The indulgent fare of desserts in the rich and exotic Spiced apple mousse. Your little ones can also enjoy their favorite Mini Danish or Hakka noodles in the special kids buffet.

Where: Janpath Lane, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001

Timings: 12pm- 3:30pm

Cost: INR 4700+ taxes per person, Kids Buffet: INR 2400 + taxes per child



It is indulgence galore at The Imperial for their Sunday brunch



2. Pluck, Pullman New Delhi Aerocity



Spend a lazy Sunday at Pluck while gorging on some farm fresh meals and the best seasonal produce of winter grown in-house. The restaurant has a vibrant and sunny ambiance perfect for a day out with your family. They have special theme-based menus every week for their Sunday Brunch complete with mains and live stations ranging from Regional Indian to Mediterranean, Modern European, Italian and much more. Do not miss their signature Broccoli and Quinoa Cakes, Caviar Gol Gappas and their refreshing salads. You can also take a quick tour of their herb garden to see where their food comes from. The Christmas brunch will be a lavish affair with turkey carvings and an assortment of classic desserts.



Where: Asset 2, IGI Airport, Aerocity, South Delhi, Delhi 110037

Timings: 12:30 PM-03:30 PM

Cost: Sparkling Wine Brunch @ Rs. 3500 + Taxes per Diner, Champagne Brunch @ Rs. 3950 + Taxes per Diner





3. Fio CookHouse



This winter, snuggle into a cozy and delicious spread at the Fio CookHouse. The specially curated menu is a celebration of your favourite delicacies that is sure to set the tone right for the holiday season that awaits. Savour the Apricot & Chilli Roast Turkey, Spiced Lime Sweet Potato Roesti, sip some mulled wine and for the happy endings indulge in the ever so delightful brandy cake! Can there be a festive weekend as joyous? We doubt.



Where : Fio Cookhouse, Epicuria, Nehru Place, New Delhi

Date : 20 th December'17 to 1st January'18 ​



4. Olive Bar and Kitchen Restaurant



Olive Bar and Kitchen has one carnival you can't afford to miss if you call yourself a foodie. Stroll around the cutesy and ever-so festive Christmas eve market on the 24th lined with festive kiosks and live food station and on 25th make room for their lavish Christmas treat packing the best of mezze, waffles, boulangerie, oysters, pizzeria, fromagerie, canapes, steaming stew corner and a whole lot X-mas desserts that are sure to make you week in your knees. Hallelujah!



Where: One Style Mile, Haveli 6, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi

Time: 12 p.m to 4 p.m

Cost: INR 2890 onwards



5. The Oberoi Trident Gurgaon



Ring in the festive season with the extravagant festive brunch curated by The Oberoi. Traditional treats, live entertainment, world cuisine delights, spirited cocktails and enthralling music. In addition to delights such as Roasted lamb and chicken you can also choose from their Italian fare such as Devilled eggs, Salami Milano, Marinated cherry mozzarella, pickled baby aubergine with basil along with Lebanese lavash, pita bread, hummus and tabbouleh. This spread is sure to leave you spoilt for choice!

Where:443, Udyog Vihar Phase V, Phase V, Udyog Vihar, Sector 19

Cost: INR 3,450 onwards



6. JW Mariott New Delhi Aerocity



Feast till your heart's content at the joyful Sunday brunch at K3 with lively carols, traditional treats, exotic drinks and loads of goodies. You would also have Santa for company distributing the yummiest of Christmas goodies for the Sunday Brunch on 24th December, 2017! Treat yourself to a festive meal with their buffet brunch that spreads across different cuisines such as North Indian, Cantonese and Tuscan.



Where: Asset Area 4, Hospitality District, Delhi Aerocity, New Delhi, Delhi 110037

Timings: 12 p.m- 3:30 p.m

Cost: Nonalcoholic l brunch with bartender’s special selection of mocktails (INR 3,500 plus taxes) | Premium brunch with bartender’s special selection of mocktails and premium spirits (INR 4,200 plus taxes )

The extravagant Sunday Brunch at JW Mariott has us drooling



7. Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Gurgaon



A special feast awaits you at Seasonal Tastes. Indulge in the special Turkey Roast cooked in 5 different styles: from a classic roulade to a crunchy and spicy variant, savour the Christmas ham, and the signature Christmas plum pudding aged for 45 days flavoured with cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, ginger, and other spices.



Where:MG Road, Sector 29, New Delhi NCR, Gurgaon, Haryana 122002

Timings: 12 p.m- 3:30 p.m

Cost: INR 2900 plus taxes

The yummy Sunday Brunch at the Westin is a must try



8. Radison Blu



This festive season, if you are planning to sit back at home and chill; Radison Blu with its hard-to-miss deal is sure to make you change your plan. Gather your family and friends and head for their lavish sit-down luncheon to enjoy delicacies such as Crum Fried Brie served with balsamic reduction, topped with Cranberry sauce, Pan Seared Scallops, Duck Confit with sautéed Greens & caramelized onion potato mash and Strawberry Quark Cheese Cake. We heard you drooling already!



Where:Plot No. D, District Centre, Outer Ring Road, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110063

Timings: 12 p.m to 3:30 p.m

Pa Pa Ya's Christmas deals are too good to ignore

This Christmas head to Irish house for best experience

Celebrate Christmas with the seven course menu with sizzling cocktails, mouthwatering duck and the lovely spread of Christmas special desserts. So bring out your caps, spread the festive cheer and make merry as its indulgence galore ate Pa Pa Ya.When: 24th December and 25th DecemberWhere: PA PA YA - Select Citywalk Driveway, Block F, Sector 6, Sector 26A, New DelhiTimings: 7pm - 12 am (for both the days)Price: Rs.4000 + taxes per personSo what if your year-end vacations at your favourite beach destination didn’t work out? Your favourite coastal restaurant Sanadi-ge is here to bring the beach to the capital with their specially curated festive menu. Savour the ever-so lovely Sunkat Butter Pepper Garlic, Turkey Flambe Ghee Roast, Meenpollichatthu, Denji rasa, Mangalore Fish Curry with assorted breads. Vegetarians can indulge in the rich Drumstick rasa with Namakparra, exotic Urulaikizhangu Roast, Cauliflower KempuBezule, Paneer Ghee Roast served with paper thin Neer Dosa. Traditional Christmas spirits like Mulled Wine, Egg Nog, X-Mas Sangria, Hot Buttered Rum and Toddy are on offer to make things merrier too!When: 24th & 25th December'17Where: 22/48, Commercial Centre, Malcha Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, Delhi 110021Timings: 12 noon-11:30 pmPrice: Rs. 5700(non veg) all inclusive with alcohol and Rs 4700(Veg) all inclusive with alcoholTrust us when we say this. There is nothing more that spells Christmas as the extravagant brunch menu at The Irish House. Unlimited food and cocktails await you on the 24th and 25th of December at your nearest Irish House outlet. Dig into a range of Eggs, or try out the Honey Glazed Roasted Chicken or Turkey Ham from the carving station. You can also nibble on their deliciously fresh sweet crepes with toppings of your choice or savoury crepes such as the Grilled Fish with Wine Sage Butter Sauce. The massive spread of Salads, Cheese and Breads which includes a Mezze Platter, Spicy Carrot and Raisin Salad, Glazed Chicken Sausages and Cous Cous Salad, Ham and aged Cheddar, Spiced Apple Loaf, Almond Cranberry Bread are some of the dishes on offer. Traditional Christmas desserts such as the Eggnog, Cranberry Almond Pound Cake and the Gingerbread Crinkle Cookies are there too. There are also lots of special x'mas surprises like free drinks, vouchers and awesome goodies to win in the many games planned for the occasion. Now that’s a ‘merry’ we can’t wait to ring in.Where: The Irish House Nehru Place, Epicuria Mall​​When: 24th & 25th December 2017​​Price:Unlimited Food at INR 1095 ++;Unlimited Booze at INR 795 ++;Kids Brunch at INR 495 ++

12. Jom Jom Malay

The tropical indulgence at Jom Jom Malay is calling out all foodies for their jovial Christmas Brunch. Chic X-massy décor with authentic Malaysian festive delights is one X-mas deal you shouldn't miss out on. The delicious Christmas Special spread which will include Gado Gado salad with cooked and fresh vegetables, fried tofu, hard-boiled eggs, plenty of rich peanut sauce and toppings of ground peanuts, fried onions, and prawn crackers are some of the star attractions. Indulge in a variety of Satay: Chicken/Lamb/Vegetable and Murtabak-a Malasian stuffed pancake. You must also not miss out on it Nasi Goreng , the traditional Malay styled fried rice, and Char Kway Teow , the exotic Stir-fried flat noodles. The delightful festive treats like Banana fritters and Plum cake are there to make the affair memorable too! Pick from a variety of deals.

Where: Jom Jom Malay, Ansal Plaza, Khel Gaon Marg

When: 24th December (Evening) to 25th December 2017 (Brunch)

Price: Deal 1: Christmas Brunch and Dinner: Rs. 1499/- plus tax per head which includes food and non-alcoholic drinks like mocktails & aerated beverages

Deal 2: Christmas Brunch and Dinner: Rs. 2499/- plus tax per head IMFL including Rum ,Gin,Vodka Whiskey Red & white sangria, cocktails, domestic beer and aerated beverages

Deal 3: Christmas Brunch and Dinner: Rs 3999/- plus tax per head IMFL including Rum ,Gin,Vodka Whiskey Red & white sangria, cocktails, domestic beer, aerated beverages plus sparkling wine to celebrate royally

Deal 4: Christmas Brunch and Dinner: Kids Option: Rs. 795/- plus tax per head including mocktails & aerated beverages which is applicable for below 10 yrs only.

Make the most of the lovely weather and the festive season and head out with your family and friends for a delicious brunch filled with good food, interesting drinks and lots of laughter - it's the best way to spend your winter afternoon.