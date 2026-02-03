After opening its first outlet in May 2025, Mona Singh is extending her hospitality venture, Kona Kona, with a second location in Marol, Andheri East. Spread across 2,000 square feet and seating close to 100 guests, the new outpost carries forward the same idea that defined the original: a bar built around comfort, familiarity, and the kind of ease that makes repeat visits instinctive. Kona Kona has positioned itself as a neighbourhood bar rather than a high-concept destination. With its Andheri East address, the bar has made its way to a part of the city that balances workdays and evenings out with equal enthusiasm.

Ambience At Kona Kona

The Marol space mirrors the relaxed, intentionally unpolished character of the first outlet. Warm tones, easy seating, and an unfussy layout create an atmosphere that encourages lingering rather than quick turnarounds, we're told. It's the kind of room that feels casual enough for weekday lunches, yet comfortable as the bar naturally takes over in the evening. The focus is less on visual drama and more on cosiness.

Photo Credit: Kona Kona





Mona Singh explained, "When we opened Kona Kona, the idea was never to build a 'destination' bar; it was to create a place people could return to without thinking twice. Andheri East felt like the perfect neighbourhood for that next chapter. The intention hasn't changed at all. We've found our Kona here, it's the same food, the same drinks, the same feeling, just living in a different everyday."

Kona Kona Food Menu Highlights

The food menu stays firmly rooted in comfort, with additions designed to suit weekday lunches and familiar cravings. New introductions include Lasooni Palak Khichdi, Makhani Paneer, and Lasooni Palak Paneer, alongside dependable Sindhi and Punjabi curries. For easy midday meals, dishes like Khow Suey and Veg Pulao are designed as straightforward, satisfying bowls.

Photo Credit: Kona Kona

Classics such as Chicken Tikka Masala and Butter Chicken remain staples, while regional flavours appear through Lasooni Palak Chicken or Mutton, Hyderabadi Green Masala, Goan Fish Curry, and Shorshe Malai served with rice. Desserts are all about nostalgia, with treats such as Angoori Sandesh Kulfi.

Kona Kona Drinks Menu Highlights

Photo Credit: Kona Kona

The drinks menu focuses on fun but simple flavours with clear personalities. The Bombay Sour features whisky, orange juice, vegan foam, and a red wine float, while Rum Maro Rum combines white rum, coconut syrup, white wine, and a dark rum topper. For those who prefer heat, Kill Bill mixes tequila with jalapeno brine, pineapple, and coriander. These are cocktails designed for easy reorders rather than one-time experiments.

What Made the First Kona Kona Stand Out

When Kona Kona first opened its doors in Andheri West in May 2025, it carved out a niche as an all-day neighbourhood bar that leaned into nostalgia and comfort rather than trends or flashiness. Boasting both indoor and outdoor seating, the space was built to feel instantly familiar and lived-in, blending cosy corners with relaxed lighting. Its menu was anchored in flavours and formats that evoked memories of childhood meals and street-side discoveries, from crispy TP Nimki to Darjeeling-style jhol momos. Even the outdoor area was pet-friendly, reinforcing the first location's easy-going, come-as-you-are ethos.





With its Marol opening, Kona Kona isn't chasing novelty or spectacle, but offering consistency: food and drinks that feel uncomplicated and satisfying, in a space that asks guests to stay a little longer.