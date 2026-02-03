A simple act of kindness can sometimes change someone's life for good. This spirit is embodied by a 24-year-old food delivery agent who has made it his mission to go above and beyond to help those in need. Akash Saroj sets out every day to deliver food to his customers. He ends up spending more than half of his daily earnings on helping people who need it most. Despite having a modest income and spending long hours on the road to provide for his family, Akash's kindness and generosity towards others know no bounds. He selflessly sets aside a portion of his hard-earned money to feed stray animals. He keeps a lookout for people in need during his daily delivery routes.





Whether it's buying food for a rickshaw puller, getting a broken rickshaw repaired or distributing blankets to the homeless, Akash helps out people as much as he can. What's truly remarkable is that he manages to do all this despite having limited financial resources and massive family responsibilities. In a video on Instagram, Akash was seen approaching a rickshaw puller. He asked, “Khana khaye ho?” (Have you eaten?), to which the elderly man replied, “Paisa nahi hai” (I don't have any money).

After that, Akash asked him to park the rickshaw and went to buy him food. While the man was eating, Akash noticed that his rickshaw had a puncture. Once the meal was over, he accompanied him to a mechanic, got the puncture repaired, and spent Rs 550. He then sent the rickshaw puller on his way, receiving blessings in return. In the video, Akash said, “Meri aaj ki kamai khatam ho gayi par baba ke khushi ke aage kuch nahi” (Today's earnings are finished, but nothing matters compared to Baba's happiness).

Watch the videos below:

In another video, he was seen giving blankets to an elderly woman who was shivering in the cold outside a Gurudwara.

He learned kindness from his father, as shown in another video on Instagram. The overlay text on the video read that his father's dream was for Akash to be “a good person and a good son.” The caption added, “Miss you, Papa.”

In other videos, he was also seen feeding animals like bread to cows and bananas to monkeys. “My responsibility,” he said. He also fed bread and milk to street dogs. His caption read, “Tu bas dua kama, phir tujhse ameer koi nahi” (You just earn blessings, then no one will be richer than you).”

The 24-year-old proves that true wealth lies in kindness, not money.