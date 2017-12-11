Christmas 2017: A Fully Planned Christmas Dinner Menu For A Jolly Good Time!

Highlights Tis' the season of festivities again!

Christmas is right around the corner and we can't keep in our excitement.

A major staple of Christmas celebrations are the Christmas parties

Tis' the season of festivities again! Come December and one can see the entire world gearing up for the year end celebrations of Christmas and New Year. One of the biggest festivals of the calendar year across the world, Christmas is right around the corner and we can't keep in our excitement. With X-mas trees decorated with shiny fairy lights, stars and bells - markets are all things glitter and glam in the run up to Christmas 2017. From singing Christmas carols, listening to the ancient folklore, and indulging in a mouthwatering array of plum cakes, candies and savouries, there can't be a way better to bid goodbye to the year that has been. Another major and merry staple of Christmas celebrations are the Christmas parties. This year, if you are planning to don the hat of the host and have started stressing already, then we have got something avoid all the pre-party jitters.

Here's a fully-planned Christmas dinner menu with delicious recipes to put together a great show



Drinks

Starting with the drinks, stir up this soothing drink made with fruit juice and warm ingredients like cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and jaggery. This Hot Fruit Punch recipe is the perfect treat to fight the chill. You can also try the easy to make and oh-so festive Ek Bar Mulled Wine by Nitin Tiwari. A lovely mélange of traditional festive spices like cloves, cinnamon and nutmeg, the Cocktail is a true party starter.

Starters

Put together a tray of the Vegetable cutlets(Recipe by: Niru Gupta) made with a range of veggies and flavourful masalas and set the ball rolling for the best Christmas party in town. These BBQ Chicken skewers by Chef Vicky Ratnani, has decadence and festivity written all over it. Missing out on these melt-in-your-mouth delicacies would be a sin!.



Dinner

A Christmas party without Roast Chicken? No. Can't happen. Won't happen. With this delicious recipe of Roast Chicken by Manju Malhi, made by slow roasting whole chicken in a mild gravy, give your main course a star attraction. Mutton lovers can rejoice with the feisty and ever-so festive Mutton Biryani (Recipe by Niru Gupta) and Goan favourite Pork vindaloo(Recipe by Rishika Awasthi)- The Pork meat flavored with sweet and tangy flavours of gur, chillies, ginger, and garlic is perfect for Christmas eve 2017.





For a soothing break amidst all the meaty affair you can rejoice in the delicious and simple Kerala Vegetable stew by Chef Aditya Bal and Devanshi packed with the goodness and flavor of coconut milk. Team it with hot and steamed rice and see your guests lick their fingers.





Christmas dinner menu is incomplete without roast chicken Christmas dinner menu is incomplete without roast chicken

For the young fussy eaters, you can also make some easy cheesy dishes like our Four Cheese Pastaby Chef Vicky Ratnani. Made with four different types of cheese, this pasta is every cheese lover's dream come true



Desserts

Desserts and Christmas go hand in hand. We are sure you can't wait to chug in the lovely Christmas plum cakes already. This X-mas make one for yourself at home with this delicious recipe. The fruity and nutty cake with the goodness of dried cherries, almonds, raisins and many more dried fruits is a perfect closure to any meal. If you plan to be a little adventurous then you can try another major Christmas staple inMince Pie, a lovely Christmas recipe for your friends and family.



Christmas dinner and desserts go hand in hand





Mince pie is a sweet British pie stuffed with a mix of dry fruits, apples and brandy, made extensively during Christmas. If you plan to go safe, then you can try this easy and decadent Molten Chocolate cakedripping with molten chocolate lava. This dessert is the ultimate answer to all your sweet cravings.



Here's wishing you all a Merry Christmas in advance! Merry Christmas 2017 and a Happy New Year.