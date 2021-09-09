As soon as the season changes, our immunities may dip and we may find ourselves dealing with cold or cough. And when that happens, a dry and itchy throat is one of the most common symptoms. A dry cough generally occurs when no phlegm or mucous is produced. This is most commonly caused by viral infections like colds and flu, but they can also be caused by allergies or throat irritants. Plus, when a dry throat persists for a longer time, it can also cause difficulties chewing and swallowing.





(Also Read: 7 Amazing Home Remedies That May Help Relieve Gas Problems)





According to the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, the symptoms of a dry mouth includes burning feeling in the mouth, cracked lips, itchy throat, coughing, mouth sores and even bad breath.





Since a dry throat is a common problem many of us face, did you know that certain home remedies may help ease dryness? Check out these easy everyday ingredients, which may help you get relief from a dry throat.

Here Are 7 Home Remedies For Dry Throat

1. Tulsi And Honey

Tulsi and honey have long been a part of ayurvedic medicine. For dry throat, you can make a tulsi honey tea. Honey's antibacterial and antifungal properties help prevent numerous health problems, while Tulsi has long been known for its therapeutic properties.

2. Turmeric Milk

This works well for dry throats, infections, and most sorts of coughs. In addition, turmeric is known to enhance immunity and protect against disease when added to the diet. Drink a glass of warm turmeric milk, and your sore throat can clear up in no time.

3. Ghee

Ghee possesses antibacterial and anti-inflammatory qualities, as well as the ability to keep the throat moist. You can take a bite of a whole peppercorn and wash it down with a spoonful of warm ghee to keep your throat moist. After eating this, do not drink any water.

Ghee is versatile in nature and can be used in cooking in several ways

4. Mulethi

Keep a mulethi stick of licorice in your mouth during the day to keep your throat wet. It has the effect of a natural lozenge. Place a little piece of gum between your teeth and chew on it. Ayurvedic herb mulethi is used to treat respiratory and intestinal problems.





(Also Read: 7 Brilliant Home Remedies for Period Pain)

5. Saline Water

This is one of the simplest and most efficient methods for treating dry throat. Mix salt in warm water and gargle at least twice a day for immediate results. This aids in the diluting of mucus, which improves congestion and dryness in the throat caused by it.

6. Herbal Tea

Herbal Tea is an excellent way to relieve throat irritation caused by pollution and dust particles, which can also impact your lungs. In addition, whole spices such as green cardamom and cloves are abundant in antioxidants, which can assist in neutralising the damaging effects of heavy particulate matter, which is at an all-time high, particularly in the Capital city.

Herbal teas can provide relief from symptoms of flu

7. Fenugreek seeds

Fenugreek seeds are well-known for their anti-inflammatory characteristics, which aid in preventing a variety of health concerns, particularly throat problems. Pour some seeds into some water and let it simmer till it becomes a different colour. Remove it from the flame once it is done and allow it to cool. Gargle with this decoction at least twice a day for results.





Try these remedies, and let us know which one worked out for you!