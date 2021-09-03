Every time we have our favourite food items in front of us, we can hardly control ourselves from getting the taste of everything. And when we overeat, it often leads to gas. Acidity occurs when the stomach's gastric glands secrete too many acids, resulting in gas, poor breath, stomach aches, and other symptoms. This problem is common among many of us, but did you know that gas can be accumulated in our bodies in two ways? According to Canadian Society Of Intestinal Research firstly, gas can be caused through the air, when we swallow air while eating or drinking, allowing oxygen and nitrogen to enter our body. Secondly, gases such as hydrogen, methane or carbon dioxide are released and build in your stomach when you digest food. These gases, if not expelled may cause discomfort.





Since gas is something that many faces, over years, we have experimented with many home remedies that can help us ease out the symptoms. So, if you are also looking for some easy home remedies to soothe the effects of gas, try these remedies.

Here Are 7 Home Remedies (Food-Based) To Prevent Gas

1. Buttermilk:

Did you know that in Ayurveda, buttermilk is classified as a sattvic food? So, the next time you're feeling acidic, try a glass of chaas. Buttermilk includes lactic acid, which helps to balance gastric acidity. For best effect, add a dash of black pepper or one teaspoon of ground coriander leaves.

2. Cloves:

3. Cumin Seeds

Cumin seeds are an excellent acid neutralizer, digestive aid, and pain reliever. After each meal, lightly crush roasted cumin seeds and stir them into a glass of water, or steep one teaspoon of cumin seeds in a cup of boiling water and drink it.

4. Apple Cider Vinegar

Very often, your acid reflux is, in fact, the result of too little stomach acid. That's where apple cider vinegar steps in. Drink a cup of water with two tablespoons of raw, unfiltered apple cider vinegar once or twice a day to help release acidity.

4. Banana

Bananas are high in natural antacids, which can help to prevent acid reflux. This is the most basic home treatment for reducing acidity. To avoid pain, you can eat one banana every day.

5. Cinnamon

This common spice acts as a natural antacid and can help soothe your stomach by increasing digestion and absorption. To repair infections in the gastrointestinal tract, consume cinnamon tea for relief. Cinnamon is a nutrient powerhouse with a slew of health-promoting qualities.

6. Basil Leaves

Basil leaves calming and carminative qualities might provide immediate relief from acidity. Eat a few basil leaves at the first hint of gas, or boil 3-4 basil leaves in a cup of water for a few minutes. It's a good idea to drink it regularly.

So, the next time you have acidity, try these simple home remedies for relief!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.