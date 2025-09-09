I still remember the first time I tried making khichdi on my own. It was a rainy evening, and I craved that comforting bowl of rice and dal my grandmother always made. What landed on my plate, however, was a soggy, sticky mess that looked nothing like the fluffy, fragrant khichdi I had grown up eating. I added too much water, kept stirring constantly, and by the time I realised it, the dish had lost all texture.





That's when I learnt that khichdi, while simple, has its own set of rules. It isn't just about throwing rice and lentils together, it's about balance. Many times, I ordered a perfect bowl of khichdi online, but that drive to make it right at home kept nudging me. Over the years, I've picked up tricks (often after failed attempts) that can prevent this humble dish from becoming too mushy. If you've faced the same problem, here are the most common mistakes to avoid.





7 Cooking Mistakes That Can Ruin Khichdi

1. Using the Wrong Rice Variety

Not all rice varieties behave the same. Short-grain rice like sona masoori or kolam tends to break down faster, making the dish softer. While this works for a porridge-like consistency, if you want a firmer texture, opt for basmati or long-grain rice. The starch content in the rice directly affects how "loose" or mushy the khichdi will be.

2. Adding Too Much Water

Water-to-grain ratio is everything. Many people go overboard, fearing the khichdi will stick. But excess water causes the rice and lentils to overcook and lose structure. A balanced ratio-usually 1:2.5 for rice to water-works well for most khichdis. Adjust depending on the rice-lentil mix and the consistency you prefer.

3. Skipping the Soaking Step

Soaking rice and lentils for at least 20-30 minutes reduces cooking time and ensures even cooking. Skipping this step means you'll have to boil longer, which often results in broken grains and an overcooked texture.





4. Overcooking the Lentils

Different dals cook at different rates. Moong dal, for example, softens quickly, while toor dal takes longer. Cooking them together without accounting for this difference may make one component mushy while the other stays underdone. To avoid this, either choose dals with similar cooking times or par-cook the tougher ones first.

5. Stirring Too Frequently

Excess stirring breaks down rice grains, releasing more starch into the dish. The more starch, the stickier and pastier the khichdi gets. Once everything is simmering, stir just enough to prevent sticking, not continuously.

6. Cooking on High Heat Throughout

Rushing the process by cooking on a high flame makes the water evaporate unevenly and leads to overcooked edges with undercooked centres. Always start on medium flame and let the khichdi simmer gently, giving time for even absorption of water.

7. Not Resting the Khichdi Before Serving

Just like biryani, khichdi benefits from resting for 5-10 minutes after cooking. This allows excess steam to settle and the grains to firm up slightly. Serving immediately traps steam in the bowl, which makes the dish feel wetter and mushier.





Khichdi is a simple and nutritious meal.

Photo Credit: iStock

Pro Tips For Making Perfect Khichdi

Always wash rice and dal thoroughly to remove extra starch.

Add a teaspoon of ghee while pressure cooking- it prevents sticking.

Toss in a pinch of hing (asafoetida) for better digestion and flavour.

For a lighter version, use more vegetables to balance texture.

If reheating, sprinkle hot water and mix gently instead of microwaving dry.

Khichdi may be a comfort food, but cooking it right is an art. I learnt it the hard way, through mushy bowls and disappointed cravings. Of course, now you can order khichdi (that too different varieties) on a food delivery app. But once you understand the small details, you'll be rewarded with khichdi that's hearty, light, and full of flavour. And the next time you cook it, you won't be staring at a sticky pot of regret.

