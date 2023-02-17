Indian cuisine is so vast and it encompasses all sorts of recipes. From rich and indulgent gravies to light and flavourful breads, there is plenty of diversity to choose from. Sometimes, we just want to indulge in the decadent dishes of the Indian cuisine including scrumptious kebabs and hearty biryanis. But on other days, a simple dal chawal or a comforting roti sabzi is all our heart craves. If you are also looking for a light and fulfilling recipe that is not your usual fare, this samak ki khichdi is going to prove to be the ultimate delight.

About Samak Ke Chawal | What Is Samak Rice:

Samak rice is also known as samvat ke chawal, little millet or barnyard millet in English. This grain is completely gluten-free and is emerging as a viable option to the staple crop- wheat. Samak rice is round, small and white in colour and the texture is similar to the Mediterranean 'Cous Cous'. You can have the rice by itself, or use it in the cooking of various other recipes.





Samak ke chawal is also known as barnyard millet. Photo Credit: iStock

What Are The Benefits Of Consuming Samak Khichdi? | Samak Rice Health Benefits

Samak rice is low in calories, gluten-free and enriched with protein and fibre. It is also loaded with minerals such as iron and magnesium. According to consultant nutritionist Rupali Dutta, "It is an excellent source of iron and its one serving of 30 gms provides 16% of daily requirement. It makes for an excellent salad with fruits and vegetables."

How To Make Samak Ki Khichdi | Easy Samak Ki Khichdi Recipe

Just like sabudana khichdi, even samak ki khichdi is an amazing vrat-friendly recipe. You can either eat it during your fasts or else, it can also be consumed on days when you feel like eating something light. The best part is that the recipe is ready in just 30 minutes and can be made in a pressure cooker. Thus, a hassle-free cooking process and simple ingredients make this recipe a must-try.





To make samak ki khichdi, first, wash it and keep it aside. Now, add it to a cooker along with ghee, jeera, star anise and cinnamon. Cook for a minute, then add curry leaves, peanuts and let it cook. Then, mix in coriander paste and chilli.





Once the spices are ready, mix in the chopped potatoes, samak rice, salt to taste, garam masala and curd. Cover it with water and let it cook for three whistles. Serve hot!





Click here for the full step-by-step recipe of samak ki khichdi.