Indian Cooking Tips: Give Your Regular Khichdi A 'Masaledar' Twist With This Easy Recipe (Watch Recipe Video)

Khichdi doesn't need any introduction. Known as the epitome of comfort foods in India (now even internationally acclaimed), khichdi spells comfort with every bite we take; and what is more, it is brimming with various health benefits too. A bowlful of hot khichdi with green chutney and papad is a perfect satiating meal, especially when you are dealing with tummy woes. This basic Indian dish is easy on our digestive system, and is usually prescribed by various nutritionists and health experts as nourishment for recuperation at the time of sickness.





Prepared using rice, yellow dal, veggies along with a dollop of ghee, khichdi provides many of the essential nutrients that our imperative for our body to function. Khichdi is a godsend for vegans and vegetarians and for those who love lots of veggies on their plate. Veggies in khichdi add fibre to your diet, keeping you full for longer time so that you don't binge later. But you must have encountered people who dislike the simplicity and the basic taste of khichdi. They complain about its bland taste and basic ingredients. But not anymore! We give you an interesting version of khichdi that will change your perception about it being basic and simple. We are talking about masala khichdi!







Famous YouTube chef Alpa Modi has shared the recipe of masala khichdi on her channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. She has used an interesting mix of masalas (spices) in her recipe like turmeric, Kashmiri mirch and kala masala for an extra burst of flavour. So, without further ado, try making this interesting version of masala khichdi at home.





Happy Cooking!