There is something undeniably comforting about a late-night dessert run. Perhaps it is the hush of the streets, the cool breeze brushing past as the city winds down, or the simple joy of piling into a car with your favourite people in search of something sugary. For many, it is a childhood ritual etched in memory - summers at Nani's house, impromptu post-dinner drives, or after-party ice cream cravings. The clink of kulfi matkas, gulps of kesar pista milk, children laughing under the moonlight with chocolate-streaked faces-it is a small moment that often feels like a celebration.





If it has been a while since you recreated that midnight dessert magic, consider this your cue. Whether you are a traditional gulab jamun fan or curious about viral Korean bingsu, Delhi's dessert scene stays wide awake well into the night. Here are 7 of the best late-night dessert spots in Delhi, perfect for those sugar cravings after hours.

Here Are 7 Late-Night Dessert Places in Delhi You Should Not Miss:

1. Krishna Di Kulfi, Pandara Road

A legendary name in Delhi since 1959, Krishna Di Kulfi is famous for its rich, creamy traditional Indian sweets. Their kesar matka kulfi, roasted rabri, phirni, ras malai, and gulab jamun hit the spot every single time. There is something inherently nostalgic about indulging in these flavours late at night. This place is a must-visit for anyone craving Indian desserts after midnight.

Closing time: 1 am (2 am on Fridays and Saturdays)

2. The Big Chill Cakery, Khan Market

If you find yourself near Khan Market on a late-night drive, swing by The Big Chill Cakery for some of the best cakes and pastries in the city. Top picks include raspberry brownie, mixed berry cheesecake, chocolate hazelnut cake, and eclair pastry. It is the perfect spot for late-night dessert and coffee with friends.

Closing time: 12 am

3. Wafflesome, Greater Kailash 1

Late-night waffle cravings? Wafflesome in M Block Market, GK-1, has you covered. Think hot, crispy-yet-soft waffles loaded with Nutella, mangoes, or strawberries. The brownie Nutella waffle is a crowd favourite. This one is a reliable fix for anyone with a sweet tooth.

Closing time: 1 am

4. High On Desserts, Rajindra Nagar

Awake at 3 am and need something indulgent? High On Desserts is one of the few dessert cafes in Delhi open till 4 am. From waffles, cheesecakes, pancakes, and churros to crepes and coffee, this spot offers a wide menu. There are even peri-peri fries if you want something savoury to balance the sweetness.

Closing time: 4 am

5. Snowberry - Artisanal Desserts, Ashok Vihar

Snowberry is a trendy dessert cafe; gaining popularity in North Delhi. Known for Korean bingsu, real fruit ice creams, acai bowls, and handcrafted coffee, it is the ideal place for those looking to try something fresh and Instagram-friendly.

Closing time: 1 am

6. Cremeborne Ice Creams and Desserts, Connaught Place

Cremeborne in CP is a go-to for dessert lovers who appreciate drama with their dessert. Their unicorn shake, Oreo overload, and cookie monster shakes are as indulgent as they are Instagrammable. You can also try their signature black ice cream, gourmet scoops, and hot chocolate.

Closing time: 12:30 am

7. Shree Bankey Bihari Brijwasi, Kamla Nagar

Jamun sorbet.Photo:Jigyasa Kakwani

This Kamla Nagar sweet shop has serious old-school charm. The malai ghewar, oversized gulab jamuns, rasgullas, and fruit-based sorbets like jamun and pomegranate are local favourites. The showstopper? Their kulfi is served inside a fresh mango.

Closing time: 11 pm





Save this list for the next time you are out late and in the mood for something sweet. Midnight dessert cravings do not wait - Delhi's dessert joints have your back.