Festivals are dedicated to merry-making with loved ones and bonding with them over drinks, food and heavy, greasy treats. Holi, the festival of colours, is almost here, and, like other festivals, it also leads to self-indulgence and overeating. Sweets and fried foods have long been a staple of Holi celebrations. However, such foods make us feel bloated, fatigued, and sluggish. So, it's essential to detox after all the celebrations to reverse the effects of binge and mindless eating. We have curated a list of 7 detox drinks for you, that are tasty, healthy and refreshing. Here they are:





With the onset of summer, many of us like to savour sattu in many forms. This sattu sherbat will add a healthy twist to your refreshing detox experience. It is nutritious and will keep you full for a longer time. Noting beats the joy of drinking this sattu sherbat in summer.





This is a good detox drink post-Holi when you want to keep the toxins at bay and feel good. You can also have this drink even otherwise to allow it to do wonders to your body. Ingredients like turmeric in the drink carry medicinal properties. You just need 10 minutes to make it.





3) Pomegranate juice

This indulgent delight is all things healthy. Apart from pomegranate, other nutritious foods like beetroot and aloe vera leaf go into making this one. This juice is a great cleanser and a popular detox drink many people believe in. So, without thinking much, just add it to your post-Holi routine.





Holi also marks the start of the summer season. And who doesn't want to enjoy some yummy coconut water in this heat? This summer drink will quench your thirst and keep you hydrated. It's an easy recipe and you just need four ingredients to make this coconut water with lemon and mint.





You can make your detoxing experience a healthy affair with this cucumber and kiwi juice. This fruity delight will tingle your tastebuds and soothe your soul. While cucumber is highly nutritious, packed with antioxidants, kiwi is loaded with vitamin C. So, do try this after Holi.





Your detox drinks don't always have to be chilled or made with fruits. It could be as simple as your steaming hot cuppa of detox haldi tea. This can be made quickly in just five minutes. Turmeric helps in boosting immunity and you can also add some ginger in this for extra flavour.

7) Honey, lemon, ginger tea

You don't always have to rely on exotic detox drinks after a festivity. Your simple homemade honey lemon ginger tea works like magic if you wish to remove the toxins from your body. This is a great aromatic mixture of various ingredients that promise a good experience.





If you need to flush out the toxins from your body and refresh your health post Holi, dive into these detox drinks.