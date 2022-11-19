The winter season has kick-started in North India, with temperatures dropping rapidly and the air becoming cool. During this time, it is important to keep ourselves warm and well-covered. And of course, we must enjoy the season's special delights! One of the most popular street foods of Delhi, Ram Laddoo is especially relished during the winter season. Ram Laddoo is basically a small crunchy pakoda that is crispy on the outside and soft on the outside. It is served with a tangy and zingy mooli or radish chutney along with grated mooli on the side. It is found commonly in Delhi markets such as Lajpat Nagar and Sarojini Nagar.





We have found the ultimate recipe for you to make Delhi's popular Ram Laddoo at home! Yes, you read that right. You can now make this classic street food of Delhi at home within the comfort of your own kitchen. Popular YouTube 'Cook With Parul' shared the recipe on her channel, and it has been widely appreciated by foodies and home chefs. She revealed that this Ram Laddoo recipe could be easily made at home with fresh mooli, a seasonal ingredient of the winter season. She called mooli 'the hero' of this Delhi-style street food recipe. So, let's begin without further ado!





(Also Read: Street Food Of India: 5 Dilli-Style Chaat Recipes You Must Try)

Moong Dal Pakodi or Ram Laddoo is one of the popular street foods of Delhi. Photo: NDTV Food

How To Make Ram Laddoo With Mooli Chutney | Delhi-Style Ram Laddoo Recipe

First of all, prepare the Mooli chutney with a fistful of coriander leaves, radish (mooli) leaves, 2-3 green chillies, and 1-inch piece of adrak and lemon juice. Blend all the ingredients together with 1/2 spoon black salt (kala namak), salt to taste, 1 tsp amchoor power and 1 small teaspoon of asafoetida (hing) mixed into water. You can also add sev or peanut to give your mooli chutney a delicious texture. Add to a bowl and keep aside. Next, peel another radish and grate it finely. Add some chopped radish leaves, and some chopped green chillies to the grated mooli. Do not add any spices and keep it aside. Now, prepare ram ladoo with 1 cup moong dal, 1/4 cup chana dal, 1tbsp urad dal. Wash all the dals and soak for 4-5 hours or overnight. Strain all the water. Add the dals to the grinding jar and make sure there is no water. Add 1-2 tsp of hing water to the dal mixture. Make a coarse mixture and check with a spoon in between to ensure right texture. Beat the dal mixture in a bowl with your hands for 5-7 minutes. If the batter is too watery, you can use sooji too. Add salt and a spoon of chutney to the mixture. Add small portions of the ram laddoo to hot oil and let it fry on medium flame. Serve hot with chutney and mooli on the side!

Watch the full recipe video of Delhi-style Ram Laddoo here: