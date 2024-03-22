One of the oldest and most essential ingredients in the culinary world, Salt comes in various forms, textures and flavours. For centuries, it has been used across civilizations mainly for food preservation. Our ancestors were also keen on the flavour of salt that gave meats and vegetables a unique, delicious taste, something that has not changed yet. But there is something fun learning about "common ingredients" and their varieties. From the most commonly found table salt to exotic varieties sourced from distant lands, let's dive into the fascinating world of salt and its various kinds.





Here Are 7 Types Of Salt You Should Know About

1. Table Salt

The most common type of salt found in kitchens worldwide, table salt is highly refined and typically undergoes extensive processing to remove impurities. It is then fortified with iodine to prevent deficiencies. While it's a pantry staple used for seasoning everyday dishes, its fine texture makes it ideal for baking.

2. Kosher Salt

Kosher salt has a larger grain size as compared to table salt. This salt gets its name "kosher" because it is commonly used in the kosher process of meats. It is coarser than other types of salt which is why you will sometimes see it labelled as coarse salt. Kosher salt does not contain iodine, and is a popular choice amongst chefs!

3. Sea Salt

As the name suggests, sea salt is derived from evaporating seawater, which leaves behind salt crystals. For this reason, it is less processed than table salt and does contain trace amounts of other minerals like zinc, potassium, and iodine. Because of these minerals, it has a slightly different flavour compared to table salt.

4. Himalayan Pink Salt

Beautifully pink, Himalayan Pink Salt, as the name suggests, is derived from the ancient sea beds in the Himalayan mountains. It is uniquely pink in colour because of the presence of minerals like iron oxide. Himalayan pink salt is often used in cooking as a finishing salt, or even in decorative salt lamps.

5. Kala Namak (Black Salt)

Kala Namak, also known as black salt, is a type of rock salt that has a distinctive sulfurous aroma and flavour. As per legends, it was first used in traditional Ayurvedic medicine but has become increasingly popular amongst the Western vegan population because of its ability to mimic the taste and smell of eggs.

6. Flake Salt

As compared to other types of salts, flake salt has thin, flat crystals with a delicate texture. It can be derived from various sources, including sea salt and mined salt deposits. It is often used as a finishing salt because of its light texture and its ability to dissolve quickly.

7. Fleur de Sel

Translated as "flower of salt" in French, Fleur de Sel is a hand-harvested sea salt known for its delicate flavour and unique texture. It is collected by skimming the surface of salt ponds as the salt crystals form. Fleur de sel is prized by chefs for its subtle briny flavour and is typically considered a luxurious salt.





Have you tried any other type of salt in your cooking other than table salt? Let us know in the comments below!