Salt: How Good Or Bad Is It? Expert Reveals (Watch)

Salt or common salt is found in every household across the world.

Highlights What is the ideal salt consumption recommended by health experts

Salt or common salt is found in every household across the world

Salt consumed in excessive amounts may cause heart diseases

We all know that salt brings out the best in food. It is the one seasoning that can boost the flavour factor of any dish, in just small pinches. But did you know that high salt intake is associated with hypertension; whereas, totally abstaining from salt can be equally dangerous. So how much salt is enough salt? How does it impact our health? What is the ideal salt consumption recommended by health experts? Consultant Nutritionist Rupali Datta reveals.











Also Read: 7 Foods That Are High In Salt, You Must Avoid These





Watch: Salt: How Good Or Bad Is It?









Salt or common salt is found in every household across the world. Salt is also naturally found in every food we eat. Salt is made-up of 40 percent and 60 percent chloride. Salt is essentially used to add flavour to food; moreover, for preservation as microbes do not grow in the presence of high salt. Sodium is an essential mineral for our body to function as it is involved in nerve impulse conduction, muscle contraction and for maintaining the water and mineral balance. So, what is the problem in consuming salt? It's simple! Salt consumed in excessive amounts may cause an increased risk of heart disease, high BP, stroke and kidney diseases.







Also Read: 15 Genius (and Unexpected) Ways to Use Salt Beyond Seasoning





World Health Organization (WHO) recommends a daily intake of 2 grams of sodium, which is 5 grams of salt or one teaspoon a day. When we consume high intake of sodium, the body retains water to dilute it and also pulls out water from the cells, causing dehydration and water overload that leads to bloating. Moreover, kidneys stop the excretion of urine to dilute the sodium. Excessive sodium in the blood increases the arterial pressure; it leads to stiffening of arteries like the arota and blood vessels.





Research has shown that this salt comes not from our daily food made with fresh ingredients but from the processed and preserved foods that have become a large part of our meals. So make sure you consume freshly made food with adequate salt and plenty of water.











About author: Rupali Datta is a Clinical Nutritionist and has worked in leading corporate hospitals. She is a member of the Indian Dietetic Association and Indian Association of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition.





Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.







