8 Exciting New Restaurants To Visit This Weekend In Delhi NCR And Mumbai

New Restaurants Alert: Dragonfly in Aerocity, Delhi has great food and stunning drinks

Highlights Delhi NCR and Mumbai have a number of places for gastronomes

Dragonfly by Priyank Sukhija and Badshah opens its doors in Aerocity

Happy Thai is a great place for trying out modern Thai dishes

Life is pretty fast and hectic in India's metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai, but there are options galore when it comes to places for letting off steam and relaxing along with good food and drinks. New restaurants, cafes, and pubs and clubs are being constantly added to the landscapes of both these cities, with the restless youngsters always hungry for newer, more authentic experiences. Both cities have added some fantastic places for gastronomes to explore in their free time. On our list of new restaurants to check out in Delhi NCR is the blitzy lounge Dragonfly, a new L'Opera, a fantastic new Vietnamese restaurant - Viet:Nom, and a new haven for family dinners in East Delhi, Anardana.





Meanwhile in Mumbai city, Curry Tales is back in action, along with two new and amazing Asian restaurants - Yazu and Happy Thai - ready to delight foodies of the city.





New Restaurants In Delhi NCR

1. Dragon Fly





The latest entrant in Aerocity, Dragonfly is set to redefine ostentatious, with its blitzy, blingy interiors. With walls showing trippy depictions of bug anatomy and classy interiors, Dragonfly should be your next party place for two reason - great food and unmatched ambiance! Restaurateur Priyank Sukhija and Indian rapper Badshah have come together to create this place that is made for those dedicated to working hard, partying hard and is serving some amazing cocktails and culinary gems, including dishes for health nuts.





Where: Worldmark 1, Aerocity, New Delhi

Cost for 2: INR 4,000 (excluding alcohol and taxes)





Dragonfly in Worldmark 1, Aerocity, Delhi

2. Viet:Nom





Vietnamese food lovers have a reason to cheer with this new restaurant dedicated to bringing authentic flavours of the country to Delhi. Joining the league Vietnamese cuisine restaurants like Pho King, Honk, Premiere etc. in the capital, Viet:Nom is serving quintessential dishes made from ingredients as ordinary as fish sauce, sugar and rice.





Where: 17-18 DLF CyberHub, Gurugram





Cost for 2: INR 2000 (excluding taxes)





3. Anardana Kitchen and Bar





Delhi has no dearth of places serving exceptionally good North Indian fare. The latest entrant into the Indian and Indian fusion food scene is Anardana Modern Kitchen and Bar that you can hit on your next family dinner. Anardana is affordable and has a space that is done up in an elegant way. It has a number of good Indian food options, along with some fabulous cocktails.





Where: 3, Hargovind Enclave, Vikas Marg, Delhi





Cost: INR 1,200 for two people





Read Full Review: Review: Anardana Kitchen And Bar Is East Delhi's New Hub For Lip-Smacking Indian Food





Anardana, Delhi

4. La Roca





If exploring new and different world flavours is your thing, then you should be heading over to La Roca in Aerocity this weekend. With flavours from Korea, South America, Canada and Japan, La Roca's supreme focus on authenticity and freshness of ingredients is sure to delight you no end.





Where: 6, Lower Ground Floor, Worldmark 1, Near Indira Gandhi International Airport, Aerocity





Price For Two: INR 2,500





Read Full Review: La Roca's Globe-Inspired Dishes And Balanced Flavours Are A Must-Try





La Roca, New Delhi

5. L'Opera Salon De The





One of the best French patisseries in town, L'Opera recently opened their 16th outlet in Delhi's Greater Kailash. The occasion was marked with a high tea that was attended by some 100 guests, among which were present Ambassadors and High Commissioners with their families. The classy space is about 1,300 square feet in area and can comfortably accommodate between 30 to 40 guests, who can chose to indulge in a range of sweet and savoury dishes that L'Opera is famous for.





Where: M-37, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 2





Cost for 2: INR 800 (excluding taxes)





New Restaurants In Mumbai

1. Curry Tales





This much-loved restaurant re-opened its doors to patrons and food lovers in the city on May 12th in a new location. The restaurant now has a bigger space and is serving up delectable dishes from the Western coast of India. From classic Veg Stew with appam to Dahi Pachdi, which is a North Keralan specialty, to Kuttu Curry and Gunpowder Bhindi, the place is a delight for anyone wanting to sample authentic flavours.





Where: 95, Fernandes villa, Opp. Wonton House, Hill Road, Bandra West





Cost for 2: INR 1,500 (excluding taxes)





Curry Tales, Mumbai

2. Yazu





Yazu is the newest Pan-Asian fine dining restaurant that is making waves in Mumbai. Yazu is a social club cum dining space, which is the brain child of restaurateur Bunty Arora, who is better known for Doppio, Tryst, Flax etc. Yazu offers up a salivating array of dimsums and sushi to whet your appetite, along with an exciting array of mocktails and cocktails blended with organic honey.





Where: 9, Ground Floor, Raheja Classic Complex, Lokhandwala, Shastri Nagar, Oshiwara, Andheri West





Cost for 2: INR 1,700 (excluding alcohol and taxes)





Yazu, Mumbai

3. Happy Thai





Another place that Asian food lovers would love to haunt is the newly opened Happy Thai. The place makes a fabulous attempt at introducing Thai cuisine to Indians, beyond the tried and tested red and green curries and Pad Thai. The restaurant serves a modern take on Thai and Japanese cuisines with dishes like Hamachi fish, Salmon with truffle oil Maki, Massaman Curry along with the well-known staples.





Where: Atria Mall, Ground Floor, Worli, Mumbai





Cost for 2: INR 1,700 (excluding taxes)





So, where are you heading this weekend? Let us know your weekend favourites in the comments section below!







