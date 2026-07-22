Indian mangoes inspire a level of devotion that few fruits can match. Every summer, people eagerly wait for the season's first arrivals, debate their favourite varieties and go out of their way to get their hands on prized mangoes. In fact, that love extends far beyond India. In the United States, Indian mangoes have developed a loyal following of their own, with enthusiasts making the most of the short season and even gathering for mango-themed celebrations when supplies become scarce.



The popularity of mangoes is hardly surprising in a country that is home to more than 1,500 varieties of the fruit. From Alphonso and Kesar to Dasheri, Langra and Himsagar, almost every region has its own prized mango. But while many food lovers are familiar with India's most famous varieties, one mango from Goa is now in the spotlight: Mankurad.





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National Mango Day is celebrated on July 22, and in Goa, the focus is on Mankurad, one of the state's most cherished mango varieties. Now, according to Akashvani News, the Goa government is supporting Mankurad cultivation through financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh per hectare for plantations in rocky terrain and Rs 60,000 per hectare in other areas, along with additional support for orchard development. Popularly known as the "King of Goan Mangoes", the variety is valued not only for its taste but also for its importance to Goa's agricultural heritage and farming community.



What Makes Mankurad Mango So Special?

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Mankurad, also known as Malgoba, is an Indian mango variety celebrated for its exceptional flavour, sweet taste and pleasant aroma. It is particularly prized for its juicy, fibreless flesh, making it a favourite among those who prefer mangoes with a smooth, melt-in-the-mouth texture.



The fruit is typically harvested between April and June and is enjoyed both fresh and in a variety of culinary preparations. For many Goans, Mankurad is more than a summer fruit. Over the years, it has become closely tied to Goa's food culture and summer traditions, with generations growing up eagerly waiting for its brief annual appearance.



Why Does Mankurad Command Premium Prices?

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Often compared with other highly prized mango varieties, Mankurad is considered one of Goa's most popular varieties.



Unlike commercially abundant varieties, Mankurad is available only for a short period every year. This limited supply with strong demand is one of the key reasons it commands such high prices during the early weeks of the season.





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Mankurad prices can fluctuate sharply depending on availability. Early-season arrivals are especially sought after, with prices reportedly touching around Rs 600 per fruit, while a dozen mangoes can sell for anywhere between Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,200 when supplies are limited.



As more fruit reaches local markets, prices generally become more accessible. During the peak May season, Mankurad is commonly available for around Rs 300 to Rs 3,000 per dozen, depending on quality, size, harvest yield and demand.



Its flavour, limited seasonal availability and enduring popularity have helped make Mankurad one of Goa's most coveted mango varieties.



For many Goans, Mankurad is more than just a mango. Its short season, distinctive character and strong local following have helped it remain one of the state's most cherished summer fruits.