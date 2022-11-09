Mumbai is known for its high-octane nightlife and bustling lifestyle. It's true that there's never a dull moment in the city; scores of restaurants and resto-bars don't let it happen. And on top of it, new places keep popping up to offer newer experiences. If you are looking for new restaurants to have a good meal with an uplifting ambience in the backdrop, your search ends here. We have listed down some of the best entries in the culinary landscape of the city that never sleeps. After the busy festive period, head out to explore the city in November 2022 with these new restaurants.

Here Are 9 Of The Best New Restaurants In Mumbai:

1. One8 Commune, Juhu

Virat Kohli's restaurant chain, One8 Commune, opens its doors at the iconic Kishore Kumar Bungalow in Juhu. The restaurant pays homage to the late Kishore Kumar. The One8 Commune kitchens chose to bring to Juhu, something that one would usually turn to Bandra for; a highly designed venue with a globally recognisable menu, focusing on light and healthy food with eclectic yet subtle experimentation of "comfort classics" and light cooks. One8 Commune has a section on the menu called 'Virat's Favourites,' which includes top picks from the menu like the newly added Pearl Barley Risotto to the old favourite Superfood Salad. Avocado Tartar is also something you don't want to miss, Mushroom Googly Dimsums and Pearl Barley Risotto are also must-tries.





What: One8 Commune

Where: 18/B, Juhu Tara Rd, behind Little Italy, Shivaji Nagar, Juhu, Mumbai

When: 12:30pm - 3:30pm, 7:30pm - 1:30am

Cost: INR 2,000 for two people (approx.) without alcohol



One8 Commune

2. Bambai, Juhu

For the love of various cultures that are prevalent in Mumbai, a restaurant called Bambai has been launched to serve everyone multi-cultural foods. The founders, Chef Ritesh Tulsian and Chef Anees Khan, are also the menu curators, each with distinct culinary expertise.The restaurant is built in Mumbai's most popular neighbourhood, Juhu, with the goal of not only serving the famous Mumbai chaats but also introducing a variety of dishes from across the Mumbai region. Some of the best dishes at Bambai include the Lasun Chana Fry, The Naanizaas, Mushroom Keema, Tandoori Paneer, and non-vegetarian options like Bhatti Da Murg, Kurla Key Kebab Pav, Mutton Keema Samosa, and more.







What: Bambai

Where: Location: Shop No 11, Rituraj Building, Juhu Tara Rd, opp. SNDT college, Santacruz West, Mumbai



3. Atria's Tierra Resto & Bar, Worli

Situated in the heart of Mumbai city, Worli, this pure veg restaurant comes as a breath of fresh air. Some of the chef's recommended dishes that will surely leave you wanting for more are the modern take on kulchas such as Hummus and Feta Cheese Peshawari Kulcha or the thyme-infused Soy Kheema Sriracha Kulcha. Marrying the English oats with desi kachori is the Oats Kachori served with Rajasthani Gatta curry. But if you want to get your hands on something that is loved and recommended by all, starting with the small plates and sliders is the Spicy Avocado with toasted sesame jam on a homemade baguette or the mouth-watering Kolhapuri Kathal Slider.





What: Atria's Tierra Resto & Bar

Where: Atria Millenium Mall, Level 3, Worli.

When: 12:30 pm to 1:30 am

Atria's Tierra Resto & Bar

4. Taftoon Bar & Kitchen, Powai

A one-of-its-kind Indian restaurant in Mumbai, Taftoon Bar & Kitchen engenders a gastronomic journey from Kabul to the ancient site of Chittagong and is an ode to the flavours of the Grand Trunk Road, Asia's oldest and most fascinating highway. The kitchen is helmed by not one but three master chefs hailing from different regions of India, all set to bring its unique flavours to the people of Powai. Flour, saffron, and cardamom infuse freshly leavened bread in the small bakeries scattered across Kabul to Kolkata: Taftoon, is a place wherein culture, traditions, and cuisines are brought together through an exploration of authentic recipes recreated for the modern-day audience.





What: Taftoon Bar & Kitchen

Where: Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East Naman Center, G Block BKC, Mumbai

When: 11:30am - 12:30am

Cost: INR 2,500 for two people (approx.) without alcohol

5. Salud, Santacruz

Famous builder and now restaurateur Vikram Lodha's new bar and restaurant Salud has been launched in Santacruz. Originating from the Spanish word 'Salud' which means 'Cheers', this boutique restaurant will be serving international fusion cuisine. The launch was a grand success with multiple celebrities attending the event. The launch party was also a great hit amongst social media influencers. The restaurant promises to be an extension of your living room and the aesthetics of the place would transport you to a home-like feeling as you enter the space to enjoy a special meal or relish delish cocktails.





What: Salud

Where: Shop No. 1,2 & 3, Rajpipla CHS, Sujata Building, Opp. Santacruz Police Station, Juhu Road, Santacruz (W), Mumbai

When: 12:15pm - 12midnight

Cost: INR 1,000 for two people (approx.) without alcohol



6. British Brewing Company, Todi Mills

Gastropub - British Brewing Company is all set to welcome their patrons at their newest outpost in Todi Mills. Located amidst the bustle of an urban environment, the restaurant boasts a state-of-the-art bar counter, quirky interiors, foosball table and a large seating area. The restaurant seats close to 90 guests indoors, 40 guests in the mezzanine private room and 30 guests in the patio area. In keeping with its theme, the menu at flagship outpost features curated delicacies from British, European and Asian cuisine which lends itself to a leaning toward bar snacks, community snack platters, as well as the classic British corner, Sizzlers, Finger Foods, with lots of Grilled & Fried delights. They also serve a vegan menu.

7. Hitchki, Navi Mumbai

The popular Bollywood themed resto-bar, Hitchki is made its blockbuster debut in Belapur, Navi Mumbai on 24th October this year. The new outlet will again encapsulate the same grandiose experience eliciting all things Bollywood. Raise up your 'Spirits' as the Chotte Chotte Pegs of its absolut Sadaabahaar classic bevegrages. Nostalgia-inspired menu with a filmy twist, the new outlet is sure to transcend patrons to the good old days. Whether 'Geeta Babita' or 'Gangs of Wasseypur', Hitchki's 'Swadeeka' drinks are here to add a much-awaited 'Lungi Spice' in the 'Ganne ke khet' of Belapur, Navi Mumbai.





What: British Brewing Company

Where: Todi Mills

When: 12:00 PM - 12:30 AM

Cost: INR 1200 for two (approx.)



8. Bloom, Bandra

Niketa Sharma, Founder of Blah and Executive Chef Rahul Desai are bringing forth the notion of a healthy gut is the key to a healthy body with the launch of Bloom, a 7-day-a-week, breakfast-to-dinner eatery and cafe that recently opened its doors to all cafe lovers. Nestled in the buzzing pockets of Bandra, Bloom is a plant-based, vegan, and keto-friendly café that takes you on a culinary journey of delicious natural flavours. Signature Zen Avocado Toast with Poached Cloud Egg (Keto Friendly), Signature Rainbow Pizza, Berry and Banana Smoothie and Plant-Based Keema Pav (Vegan) are some of the dishes you must try.





What: Bloom

Where: Shop No. 5, Carlton Court, Plot No. 139, Hill Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Cost: INR 500 for two people (approx.)

Bloom

9. SHOTT

The recently launched adventurous space of SHOTT in Mumbai was established to liven up the hearts and moods of the patrons with stimulating games, adventure sports, party banquets, and a restaurant and bar with mouth-watering food and cocktails. Spread across a 25000 sq ft area, SHOTT also brings forth Asia's first SPARK bowling lanes! SHOTT's food menu houses everything from mouth-watering bar food such as onion rings, and garlic bread to exotic samosa cigars, falafels in pita pockets, nachos to bruschetta to paneer tikka and Lebanese wrap. The bar is equipped with some delicious cocktails like the Nitro Smoke, The Frozen Prosecco and mocktails like Hibiscus Ice Tea and Cantaloupe Chamomile Tea, amongst others.





Where: 4th Floor, Crystal Point Mall, New Link Rd, Sahayog Nagar, Bhudargarh Colony, Andheri West, Mumbai





It's time to work up your appetite and lift up your spirits as these new restaurants and resto-bars in Mumbai welcome you. If you have more suggestions for our readers, please mention in the comments section below.