New Restaurants Alert: Check Out These Amazing New Restaurants In Delhi NCR And Mumbai

Food lovers in Delhi and Mumbai are spoilt for choices when it comes to places to eat. There are numerous high quality restaurants and cafes to confuse people about where to head during the weekends. From Asian food to modern Indian fusion and the good old comfort foods like burgers and pizzas, both Indian metro cities have a lot to offer. There are new restaurants opening every month giving us all an opportunity to eat out and experience newer dishes and flavours ever so often. Among the restaurants on this month's list of new restaurants in Delhi NCR are Virat Kohli's new multi-cuisine restaurant, a new Diva in GK and a brand new Plum in Janpath. Among new restaurants in Mumbai are a new poolside restaurant in Bandra and another outlet of Tea Villa Café.





New Restaurants In Delhi-

1. One8 Commune

Another addition to the culinary gems already present in Aerocity's Worldmark is One8. Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's brand One8 has launched its first restaurant in Aerocity with a menu curated by Chef Sabyasachi Gorai and Chef Pawan Bist. The multi-cuisine menu caters to a global palate, right from staple Pizza-Burger reinventions to heavy-duty community platters. Additionally, mixologist Yangdup Lama has concocted signature cocktails that evoke generational moods, ranging from the classic 50s and retro 70s to the current millennial generation.





Where: 8, World Mark 2, Aerocity, New Delhi





One8 Commune, Aerocity

2. Soy Soi

Chennai's popular Asian food haunt Soy Soi is all set to make a grand opening in Gurgaon's Ardee Mall. The restaurant by Japtej Ahluwalia and Nikesh Lamba promises to introduce Asian food lovers in NCR to the culinary treasures found on streets of Thailand and Vietnam and the menu will feature food from Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and Burma as well.

Where: 3rd Floor, Ardee Mall, Ardee City, Sector 43, Gurgaon





Soy Soi, Gurugram

3. Diva Spiced

One of the foremost names in Indian restaurant industry is Chef Ritu Dalmia's brand Diva, which has opened a new property in Greater Kailash-1. The menu has Indian fusion and Asian dishes and it has, apart from the old Diva favourites, some stellar additions including Kadhi Samosa, Calcutta Malai Curry with Asparagus, Lotus Stem, rice and pachdi, Khao Suey, Goan Kafreal marinated chicken etc.





Where: N6, N Block Market, Greater Kailash 1 (GK 1), New Delhi





Diva Spiced, GK-1

4. Plum By Bent Chair, Janpath

Plum, a restaurant by restaurateur Priyank Sukhija's First Fiddle, has been making news ever since the first property opened in Mumbai and Aerocity. Now, they have launched another property in Janpath. Promoted as the most-Instagrammable restaurant in Delhi, the restaurant is known by its signature quirky furniture and decor. The signature must-try dishes on Plum's menu include Chicken Puffsome, Shanghai Dumplings, Salmon Truffle Cream Cheese Sushi, and more.





Where: 22, Janpath Road, Janpath, New Delhi





Plum by Bent Chair, Janpath

New Restaurants In Mumbai-

1. Oheka

Restaurateurs Ashish Mehta, Chirag Wadhwa, Sachin Kalra and Nijaal Shah's Oheka - a standalone poolside restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra - has been making news for a while now. Oheka serves Modern Indian dishes and signature cocktails in a vintage-meets-modern restaurant. A few signature dishes to try from the menu are Watermelon & Rassam Cold Soup, Wild Mushroom Soup, Potato Corn & Bacon Salad, Phulka Crispy Fish Goujons Tacos, etc. A few Mains are Parmesan Crusted Chicken, Railway Mutton Curry and traditional different types of Pasta & Pizza.





Where: 132, 3rd Floor, C'est La Vie Building, Sayed Wadi, Hill Road, Bandra West





Oheka, Bandra

2. Tea Villa Café

There's a new Tea Villa Café in town. The brand's 25th outlet has opened in Prabhadevi and it has a range of exotic teas from China, Japan, Korea and India. They have over 100 teas, which are brought to the city for the first time from all over the world and a delectable menu, including dishes like Mushroom and Olive Tepenade, Moroccan Charmoula with Cottage Cheese, Cup Pizza, Mezze Platter, Tofu Sandwich, Oriental Sizzlers, Schezwan Mini Sliders, and Quinoa Burger etc.





Where: Plot 172, SVS Road, Near Indian Oil Petrol Pump, Dhuru Wadi, Dadar West





Tea Villa Cafe, Prabhadevi

So, where are you headed this weekend?








