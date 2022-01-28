These past couple of years have been testing times for people worldwide. From battling a pandemic to fighting personal battles, people all over the world have gone through enough. And it is in times like these that kindness takes the lead and helps people instill their faith in humanity. A Pakistani restaurant from New Jersey is trying to do the same with the help of food. It is a well-established fact that food, especially safe and hygienic food, is a luxury not everyone enjoys on a daily basis. Having a warm plate of nutritious meal three times a day may not be possible for every single person in the world. However, if you live in New Jersey in United Sates, a Pakistani restaurant is set to help you for at least one meal a day.





(Also read: Shocking! Woman Scavenges Dumpsters To Find Huge Amount Of Food To Feed Her Community; Amuses Reddit)





A recent post from Reddit caught our attention and it was about a Pakistani restaurant that put up a generous sign on their wall. It read "My dear, if you are hungry and cannot afford to buy food please don't be shy your food is on Karachi Kafe. Just ask for a free box. We won't ask a single question. Look at the picture here:











The comment section was soon overwhelmed by the generosity of the restaurant and praised them for doing the kind deed.























Although the main goal of the café is to help people in need, there are many who try to abuse the generosity of places like these. As rightfully pointed out by many viewers who were concerned for the café's financial growth while trying to serve the community:

















(Also read: Coimbatore Woman Wins Hearts By Selling Free Biryani For Poor)





Soon, people started pouring in suggestion and names of other places that did the same thing to help out strangers or people in need. Some of the similar mentions we could spot were of langars in Gurudwaras and the Hare Krishna mission.























As they say, food tastes yummier with the added ingredients of love and kindness. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below.