Aam Panna: What Makes The Pulpy Drink The Ultimate Summer Thirst Quencher

It is that time of the year again. The fruit carts are filled with fresh batch of pulpy, juicy and ever-so delightful mangoes. The king of fruits is fondly referred to as, mangoes that are truly one of India's best gifts to the world. And, history has the proof! While we know you can traverse any length to reach out to your favourite fruit, not many can match up to the passion of erstwhile Indian rulers for this pulpy wonder. Did you know that Mango played its own sweet role in paving way for the Mughal rule in India? Legends say that when Daulat Khan Lodi introduced Babur to the delicious mangoes of India, did he make up his mind to attack Rana Sanga of Mewar and lay foundation of his empire. When his son Humayun had to flee to Kabul after his defeat, guess what did he miss the most? You guessed it - Mangoes! Raghunath Peshwa, the king of the Maratha Empire in the late 16th century, planted 10 million mango trees to show the world a glimpse of his supremacy. Such has been the role of mangoes in India. They have pulled traders and rulers from far off shores. They have unified masses and the classes.

In India, mangoes and its many forms are an intrinsic part of summers. Raw, or ripe, mangoes are a delight in all its forms. One raw mango delicacy that we cannot wait to load up on this summer is a chilled glass of Aam Panna.



(Also Read: 6 Beauty Tips For Girls To Fight The Summer Heat Wave)

A post shared by Kamala Anand (@kamala_anand) on Dec 25, 2017 at 1:09am PST

The yellowish-green summer drink is made up of raw mango pulp, which is blended with cumin, cardamom powder and mint leaves. The drink is served chilled and can be consumed at any point of the day. There, we can see you slurping already!

In addition to being an excellent thirst quencher and a flavourful drink, the soothing beverage is also known to fix a host of your tummy woes. Raw mango is an excellent source of pectin fibre, which acts bulk to your stool and enhances bowel regularity. The assortment of spices, especially cumin, used in the beverage is also immensely beneficial for digestion. An antioxidant powerhouse, aam panna is a rich source of vitamin-B, niacin and, of course, vitamin C. The energising beverage may also prevent loss of sodium chloride and iron during summer due to excessive sweating.

Here's a delicious recipe of Aam Panna you can try at home this summer! Let us know how you liked it, in the comments section below