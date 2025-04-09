Think you have tried every kind of Italian pasta out there? Not quite. Trust us, there is still plenty left to dive into - and Assassin's Pasta, also known as Spaghetti all'Assassina, is the perfect place to begin. The name sounds dramatic, but do not worry, this has nothing to do with any murder mystery. Originally from Bari in southern Italy, this pasta dish is fiery, smoky, and full of attitude - no wonder it has become a cult favourite for pasta fans. And yes, we have found the recipe for Assassin's Spaghetti that will completely win you over. Here is what to know.

What Is Assassin's Pasta? History And Origin Of Spaghetti all'Assassina:

Ever noticed how some of the best dishes, like eggs Benedict or Caesar salad, came from happy kitchen accidents? Same goes for Spaghetti all'Assassina. Food lovers say it first popped up in Bari, Italy, in the late 1960s at a restaurant called Al Sorso Preferito, thanks to Chef Enzo Francavilla. As the story goes, he slightly burnt a red sauce pasta and added extra red chilli flakes to save it. The guests loved the heat, called it 'killer', and boom - Assassin's Spaghetti was born.





Why Is It Called Assassin's Spaghetti?

The name may raise eyebrows, but it is more playful than it sounds. The 'killer' reference comes from the fiery heat of the chillies. It is not meant to be subtle or gentle - this is a pasta that announces itself with every bite. The slightly burnt edges, the aggressive chilli hit, and the bold flavours all come together to earn it the title Assassin's - without anyone getting hurt, of course.

What Makes Assassin's Spaghetti So Popular?

Unique cooking style:

This pasta skips the usual boiling routine. Instead, raw spaghetti goes straight into a hot pan full of sauce.





Crunchy texture:

Cooking it this way gives the pasta a charred, crispy bite that regular boiling can never match.





Strong flavours:

Garlic, tomato puree, cherry tomatoes, and loads of chilli come together for a bold and spicy pasta experience.





Simple and versatile:

The recipe is not nearly as intense as its name. All you need are a few pantry staples, and you can tweak the spice level easily.

How To Make Assassin's Spaghetti At Home?

Making this spicy Italian pasta at home is easier than it sounds. The trick is to cook the pasta like you would cook risotto - by gradually adding liquid instead of boiling it all at once. This gives you that signature crispy texture and allows the sauce to soak into every strand. It might take a few tries to get the char just right, but once you do, it is completely worth it.





Chef Guntas Sethi's Assassin's Spaghetti Recipe





We found a simple and solid version of this spicy pasta recipe from Chef Guntas Sethi. "One pan, one game-changing technique," is how she describes it.

Key Ingredients For Killer Spaghetti

100g spaghetti

2 tsp garlic, chopped

1 tbsp red chilli flakes

500ml tomato puree

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes

2 tsp sugar

500ml water

2 tbsp tomato paste

1/4 cup basil leaves

Salt to taste

Step-By-Step Guide To Make Spaghetti all'Assassina

Begin with a broth made from heated water, sugar, and tomato paste.

Fry garlic and red chilli flakes in olive oil until fragrant.

Toss in cherry tomatoes and tomato puree, then let them cook down.

Drop in the raw spaghetti along with a bit of salt.

Slowly add the tomato broth in parts.

Finish with basil, more chilli flakes, and seasoning. Cook until the pasta soaks up all the bold, smoky flavour.

Serving Suggestions: What Pairs Well With Assassin's Pasta?

This pasta already brings the heat, so serve it with something simple on the side. Think crisp garlic bread, a light salad with balsamic dressing, or even a cold glass of lemonade to cool things down. It is also great with a murder mystery on TV - just to match the mood.

Can You Adjust The Spice Level In Assassin's Spaghetti?

Absolutely. While the original version is unapologetically hot, you can dial it down by using fewer chilli flakes or skipping the spicy tomato paste. On the flip side, if you like your pasta extra fiery, go all in with the red chillies. The recipe is flexible, which makes it one of the best easy pasta recipes for spice lovers.

Why You Should Try This Bari-Style Pasta At Least Once?

Whether you are bored of the usual Alfredo and Arrabbiata, or just want something that feels bold and different, Assassin's Spaghetti is the pasta twist you did not know you needed. It is smoky, crunchy, and full of kick - a perfect way to shake up your weeknight dinner.





Final Word: Should You Add Assassin's Spaghetti To Your Recipe List?

If you are into spicy food, interesting backstories, and pasta that does more than just sit on a plate, then yes, this Bari-style pasta deserves a spot in your kitchen. It is quick, dramatic, and tastes like nothing else you have had before. Click here for the full Assassin's Spaghetti recipe.