Craving a delicious and satisfying pasta dish that can be whipped up in minutes? This recipe for caramelized onion pasta with chilli oil is just what you need. This recipe combines the sweetness of caramelized onions, the warmth of chilli oil, and the comforting richness of cream to create a truly irresistible meal that is perfect for any weeknight or weekend when you are short of time. We found this recipe on the Instagram page 'amateurprochef' and found it irresistible. Take a look at it and you'll agree.





Quick And Easy Pasta Recipe I How To Make Chilli Oil Pasta:

Cook the spaghetti: While the water is boiling, heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the sliced onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until they become soft and translucent. Reduce the heat to low and continue cooking, stirring frequently, until the onions turn a deep golden brown and caramelized. This may take 10-15 minutes. Add the garlic and chilli oil: Stir in the minced garlic and cook for an additional 30 seconds or until fragrant. Remove the skillet from the heat and stir in the chilli oil. Combine with the spaghetti: Add the cooked spaghetti to the skillet with the caramelized onions and chilli oil. Toss to coat the spaghetti evenly. Add the cream and cheese: Stir in the heavy cream and Parmesan cheese (if using). Season with salt and Italian seasoning to taste. Serve: Divide the pasta among serving plates and serve immediately.

Watch the complete recipe video here:

Tips to make perfect pasta:

For a spicier dish: Add more chilli oil or a pinch of red pepper flakes. Click here for the recipe for homemade chilli oil.

To make this dish healthier: Omit the Parmesan cheese.

For a lighter option: Substitute heavy cream with half-and-half or whole milk.

Add a touch of freshness: Incorporate a handful of chopped fresh basil or parsley.

Complete the meal: Serve with a side salad or garlic bread.

Why You'll Love This Pasta Recipe:

Quick and easy: This recipe can be prepared in 15 minutes, making it perfect for busy days.

Flavorful: The combination of caramelized onions, chilli oil, and cream creates a delicious and satisfying flavour profile.

Customizable: You can adjust the spiciness and creaminess of the dish to your preference.

Versatile: This pasta can be served as a main course or a side dish.

Give this caramelized onion pasta with chilli oil a try and see why it's become a family favourite. You won't be disappointed!

