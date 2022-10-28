From Andaz Apna Apna to Akhiyon Se Goli Maare - these movies of Raveena Tandon are an iconic part of the Indian film industry! We have grown up watching Raveena Tandon on the big screen and we loved to see her movies! Now, the 48-year-old actress has come back to the film industry and she even starred in the South Indian mega hits K.G.F: Chapter 1 and K.G.F. Chapter 2. While we love to see her act, it is her foodie side that intrigues us more! Raveena Tandon thoroughly enjoys indulging in all kinds of cuisines and is a big foodie. With over 7.1 million followers on Instagram, she loves to bring her fans and followers along with her on all her foodie adventures.





Also Read: This Chocolate Bar With 'XL' And 'S' Sized Pieces Divides Twitter





Recently, the actress celebrated her 48th birthday on October 26, 2022 and the affair was a sweet tooth's delight! She gave us a glimpse of her birthday celebration on her Instagram stories. Take a look:

According to Raveena Tandon, "Birthdays are always binge days" and we couldn't agree more! We could spot not one, but five delicious desserts in the picture! It seems like Raveena Tandon loves to indulge in desserts on her birthday. Each of the five dessert plates was decorated with flowers and had "happy birthday" written on it with chocolate sauce and caramel sauce. There were brownies, cheesecake and much more. Just looking at the lavish spread of desserts had us drooling. If you are craving desserts too, then why not make chocolatey desserts at home?! Here, we have found some easy recipes for you:





Indulge In Chocolatey Desserts With These 5 Quick Recipes Ready In 30 Mins





While we can relate to Raveena Tandon's desire to binge over desserts, that's not the only reason we find her to be so relatable! She also loves to bond with people of different cultures over food! Raveena Tandon had even broken Shiv Fast with her friends who were breaking the Roza at the same time. Click here see to how she broke her fast.





What do you think of Raveena Tandon's birthday celebration? Do share your thoughts in the comments section below!