Chocolate isn't just another dessert, it's an instant pick-me-up. Whenever we are feeling low or want a quick bite of something sweet, a bar of chocolate is the ultimate solution. From dark chocolate to milk chocolate, chocolate with nuts to those with an added crunch - there are so many chocolate options out there. One interesting chocolate bar has surfaced on Twitter, and its pieces are the reason why Twitter users are divided about it. Rather than the usual bite-sized pieces, this chocolate bar has a unique idea for its users. Take a look at the post shared on the micro-blogging platform:

(Also Read: 5 Easy And Healthy Dark Chocolate Recipes You Must Try)

The pictures were shared on Twitter by a user named 'goated takes' and it received over 3.9k likes and hundreds of comments. "This is such a brilliant idea, I'm in love," the user wrote in the caption. In the click, we could see a branded chocolate bar that had different sizes of chocolate pieces in it. Just like t-shirt sizes, each piece was similarly labelled. There was an 'XS' piece, an 'S' piece as well as 'L' and 'XL' ones. The idea was that different pieces would cater to different kinds of cravings. "Not all cravings are the same, so why should all the pieces of a chocolate bar be the same," read the text on the innovative packaging.





Twitter users were divided about the unique innovation of having different-sized pieces in the same chocolate bar. "Just build the entire bar with smaller pieces and I can have multiple pieces when I crave more. Unneeded innovation," wrote one user. Others felt that this was a creative idea and could be useful in dividing the chocolate bar. "This is genius. Need to meet the creator," said the user. "This is not such a great idea though looks good cosmetically. However, these chocolates taste great," argued another one. Some others said that they would eat the whole chocolate bar anyway. "What if the different sizes taste different? Ok, I will eat it all to find out."





Take a look at the reactions:

What did you think of the chocolate bar? Would you try this unique concept? Tell us in the comments.