If you have a sweet tooth like us, then you'd know that weekend is all about indulging in our sweet cravings! We control our cravings on weekdays just so that we can treat ourselves with any sweet and chocolaty treat we desire during cheat days. To satisfy our sweet desires, we have found the recipes for five chocolate desserts that can be easily prepared under 30 minutes. Chocolate, mousse or cake, you can easily make all these recipes in no time! So, what are you waiting for? Get your aprons and whip up these chocolatey desserts now!





Also Read: Weekend Special: 5 Desi Pasta Recipes That Shall Satisfy Your Cravings





Weekend Special: 5 Chocolate Desserts Ready In Under 30 Minutes:

1. Bubble Chocolate







Bubble chocolate, more popularly known as 'bubbly chocolate', has become a fad ever since mainstream media got to know of it. It looks like a bar made of chocolate bubbles, making it more appetising and appealing. The texture not only looks delicious but it is the reason why the chocolate melts in your mouth.











Please click here for the full recipe for Bubble Chocolate.

2. Chocolate Mousse

The original chocolate mousse recipe uses eggs in its cooking process, with different ways of including egg whites and egg yolks. However, this chocolate mousse recipe we have for you is completely eggless! You can easily make it at home in minutes.











Please click here for the full recipe for Chocolate Mousse.





3. Chocolate Brownie Sundae







Brownie sundaes are so quick and easy to make, yet so impressive and scrumptious! This chocolate brownie sundae requires just a handful of ingredients in its preparation. You shall have a decadent dessert ready in no time!





Please click here for the full recipe for Chocolate Brownie Sundae.

4. Molten Chocolate Mug Cake







In this mug cake recipe, all you need to do is mix the essential dry ingredients like flour, cocoa powder, and baking powder with milk and essence. Combine them and bake! Your molten cake will be ready in no time for you to devour it.











Please click here for the full recipe for Molten Chocolate Mug Cake.





5. Chocolate Almond Rocks







This dessert is a treat for chocolate and almond lovers as it combines the two together! This nutty, chocolaty treat is super easy to make. All you need to do is coat almonds in melted chocolate and freeze them.











Please click here for the full recipe for Chocolate Almond Rocks.











Indulge in these quick chocolatey desserts this weekend and let us know which one was your favourite in the comments section below.