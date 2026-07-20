There are some places you keep returning to because they rarely disappoint. For me, Addoni's in Green Park is one of them. Whether it is the lively atmosphere, the energetic crowd or the consistently good food, the restaurant has become one of my regular spots in Delhi. So when I heard about its newly launched cabaret evenings and an entirely refreshed menu, I was curious to see how the experience had evolved.





I visited on a weekend and found the restaurant exactly as I remembered it - full of energy and packed with diners. In fact, getting a table here is rarely easy, which says a lot about its popularity among Delhiites. But this time, there was something different in the air. Alongside the familiar buzz came a new layer of entertainment.





Dinner Theatre Experience Keeps You Engaged

Addoni's latest offering is its immersive cabaret programme, hosted every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9 pm onwards. Rather than functioning as background entertainment, the cabaret unfolds as a theatrical performance spread across the course of dinner.





The show is divided into four carefully choreographed acts featuring live singing, dance and storytelling. What I appreciated most was how thoughtfully it had been designed. Each act is followed by a pause, allowing guests to return to their conversations and meals before the next performance begins. Instead of interrupting the dining experience, the entertainment becomes a seamless part of it.







The New Menu Travels Across Continents





The new menu reflects the same sense of adventure. While contemporary European cooking remains at its core, Addoni's has widened its culinary lens to include influences from India, the Middle East, South America and beyond.

The menu introduces ingredients and flavours that have not traditionally featured at the restaurant. Tempeh, lotus stem and scallops appear alongside inspirations drawn from Kashmir, Peru and coastal India, creating a line-up that feels varied yet cohesive.





Dishes That Stood Out





I began my meal with the Chermoula Sole with Harissa Tomato & Rice Crisp, and I loved it. The fish was beautifully succulent, while the bright North African-inspired flavours added depth without overpowering the delicate seafood. Every bite felt balanced and thoughtfully executed. For mains, the Henry IV Roast Chicken deserves special mention. Coated in a chilli and mustard glaze and served with mushroom gravy, it was hearty and flavourful.

The Burrata Pesto Pizza was another highlight. As someone who often judges a pizza by the quality of its ingredients rather than elaborate toppings, this one impressed me. The fresh burrata and pesto gave it a light, refreshing quality that felt satisfying without being heavy. Sometimes simplicity is exactly what works, and this pizza proves that point.





Cocktails Worth Ordering





No evening at Addoni's is complete without sampling a few drinks. From the new cocktail selection, the Picante is a must-try. Unlike many versions that rely on excessive heat, this one was balanced, flavourful and easy to enjoy. The spice was present but never overpowering. I also thoroughly enjoyed the Whisky Sour, which delivered the classic combination of citrus, sweetness and spirit with confidence.

Saving The Best For Last





Dessert often becomes an afterthought after a large meal, but the Miso Banoffee Cheesecake made sure the evening ended on a high note.

Rich, indulgent and wonderfully balanced, it was easily one of the best desserts I have had in recent months. I actually considered ordering a second serving. The only thing stopping me was the fact that I was already completely full after the delicious meal.

Plenty More To Return For





One meal was not enough to explore the entire menu, and there are several dishes I would happily return to try.

The Wazwan Mutton Seekh with Saffron Butter, Hempseed Chutney and Bakarkhani promises a refined take on Kashmiri flavours, while the Saikyo Miso Glazed Alaskan Black Cod sounds equally tempting. Other dishes that caught my attention include the Pepper Duck Curry, Chicken Ghee Roast Bowl and Peruvian Ceviche, each showcasing the menu's global influences.

The restaurant has also paid attention to diverse dietary preferences. The Tempeh & Muhammara offers a protein-rich vegan option, while the Crispy Summer Rolls cater to guests looking for gluten-free and dairy-free choices. For those who prefer a lighter dessert, the Matcha Popsicle provides a refreshing finish.





With its new cabaret evenings and globally inspired menu, Addoni's has successfully expanded beyond being just a popular dining destination. As the music flowed and the performers took the stage throughout the evening, I realised that Addoni's has managed to create something more immersive than a typical dinner outing.





And while I left satisfied, I also left with a list of dishes I still want to try. That, perhaps, is the best reason of all to come back.

