New Menu: PizzaExpress Has Food That Will Put You In A Good Mood

Good food translates to good mood. Apart from filling us up and raising our energy levels, a healthy and delicious meal can also keep our spirits high and regulate mood. There is mounting scientific evidence to suggest that eating a good meal fortified with minerals, vitamins and essential macro-nutrients may well be the key to keeping yourself in a good mood. Building on the same concept, PizzaExpress has launched a new menu that has been appropriately named 'Good Mood Food' Menu. The menu has been designed with the preferences of all dietary choices in mind, including vegans and people who completely shun all types of meats and animal products. We recently sampled the menu and here's what the menu has to offer to patrons.





The menu has dishes that literally accommodate a rainbow of nutrition in each serving and apart from giving you a case of the 'yummies', the food also promises to give you a happy rush of endorphins. These foods include berries, nuts, seeds, citrus fruits etc. The dishes replace refined flours and grains with healthier fibre and protein-rich options like millets, quinoa, whole-wheat flour etc., and complement the health factor perfectly with great taste. The menu begins with house-favourites Dough Balls and Rosemary Bread getting a healthy whole-wheat makeover and these are served with tofu dip and guacamole.

There are some stellar grain salads like the Kale and Millet Salad, mixed with roasted bell peppers, chickpeas, lentils and some pomegranate, and the Apple Rocket Salad with walnuts. You can customise them using your pick from the dressing options. The pizzas and pasta are also devoid of refined grain and you can add chicken or prawns as add-ons. The Spinach Pasta with Lemon Chilli sauce and the Broccoli Asparagus Pizza with a unique pesto sauce are just two examples of winning combinations of taste and nutrition. The pizza was especially delightful with a perfectly baked thin and crispy base and generously loaded with baby potatoes, leeks, baked broccoli and asparagus (with meat add-ons of choice).





They also have deliciously fruity and nutritious drinks, with Kombucha and Tea (with cold-pressed pomegranate juice, honey and ginger) and Blueberry Kefir Lime Smoothie being two that we loved. The Kombucha and Tea was particularly delicious with a fruity, fizzy and flavourful taste. To end the meal on a sweet and feel-good note, they have the Raspberry Sorbet that is refreshingly delicious. The menu is available at all outlets of PizzaExpress in Mumbai and Delhi for a couple of months. So we suggest you go get your good mood on at any outlet of the restaurant!







