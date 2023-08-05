A mixer grinder is one of the most heavily used appliances in our kitchen. We use it on a daily basis for grinding different ingredients, making purees, pastes, etc. Since it's used so much, it can also get spoiled quite easily. However, most of us postpone this processing of our kitchen appliances as they are usually heavily priced, and we try to use the exciting one for as long as we can. But you don't necessarily have to burn a hole in your pocket to do so. If you're wanting to replace your mixer grinder, we suggest you buy it at the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival. The sale started on August 4 and will go on until August 8 and is offering all kinds of exciting offers and discounts to top mixer grinder brands. The best part is that you get to enjoy cashbacks, free delivery options, and no-cost EMIs. Click here for the details.

Here Are 5 Of The Best Deals On Mixer Grinders:

1. NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder

The NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder allows you to make smoothies and juices within seconds. It comes with three jars, two blades and has a powerful 500-watt copper motor. Not only can you make delicious smoothies, but you can also use it for dry grinding, making chutneys, and making dips. This grinder comes with an easy-to-make and carry sipper jar and is also dishwasher-safe. Originally priced at Rs 5,000, the product comes with a discount of 64% and is now available at Rs 1,799.





2. Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder

Featuring a sleek and stylish outer body, this amazing grinder is quite compact and consumes less space as compared to bulky food mixers. It offers an all-in-one solution and performs four functions: mixer, grinder, juicer, and chopper. This multipurpose mixer grinder will make all your tasks super easy. It is easy to operate and has detachable parts, which makes the cleaning process simpler. Originally priced at Rs 6,000, the product comes with a discount of 63% and is now available at Rs 2,239.





3. Lifelong Power Pro Mixer Grinder

This mixer grinder from Lifelong comes with a black outer body and a powerful 500-watt motor. It comes with three different jars: a liquidising jar, a dry or wet grinding jar, and a chutney jar. It has three blades made of stainless steel at the bottom that are specially designed to enable uniform grinding. It also comes with a 3-speed controller, making it easy for you to use. Originally priced at Rs 3,500, the product comes with a discount of 69% and is now available at Rs 1,099.





4. Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder With Nutri-Pro Feature

This grinder by Bajaj has been designed to perform a number of functions to assist your cooking and speed it up. Featuring a white outer body, it comes with three stainless steel jars and a high-performance 500-watt motor. Made with ABS plastic, it has a sturdy, rust-proof body and will also not corrode with time. Add this stylish product to your kitchen now and cook with ease. Originally priced at Rs 3,210, the product comes with a discount of 41% and is now available at Rs 1,899.





5. Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder

The Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder comes with a unique Stone Pounding Technology which replicates a pounding effect on the masalas without losing their authentic texture. It has high-quality stainless-steel blades and a concealed bronze brush for contamination-free mixing. It also comes with strong lid locks to ensure hand-free mixing and grinding. Buy this product to upgrade your kitchen now. Originally priced at Rs 10,590, the product comes with a discount of 39% and is now available at Rs 6,499.





