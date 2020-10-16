Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020: Best Deals On Festive Gifting Items

SEARCH
Amazon Great indian Festival 2020 has a number of exciting deals to choose for all your festive gifting needs.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: October 16, 2020 19:51 IST

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 has some great options for gifting.

Festive season is right around the corner with festivals such as Dussehra and Diwali fast approaching. As the weather gets nippy and we gear up for the festive celebrations, it's time to get shopping for gifts to pamper our family, friends and loved ones. Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2020 has some amazing deals and offers lined up on a diverse range of exciting products. We have collated some of the best deals for your needs on a wide variety of gifting items such as chocolate hampers, drinks and more. So, shop till you drop!

1. Haldiram's Nagpur Soan Cake

No festival is complete with a box of quintessential Indian mithai. The attractive Soan cake by Haldiram is a perfect for your gifting needs this season.

NDTV Food Picks
Haldiram's Nagpur Soan Cake 800 gms (400 gm x Pack of 2)
(184 ratings & reviews)
300 300fromamazon.in

2. Ferrero Rocher Chocolates

A nutty, crunchy exterior combined with creamy and tasty chocolate inside, is there a creation more heavenly than this? Ferrero Rocher chocolates make for an evergreen gifting item.

NDTV Food Picks
39% off
Ferrero Rocher Chocolates, 30 Pcs
(684 ratings & reviews)
1,599 970fromamazon.in


3. BarADay Hearty Bite Energy Bars

Diet is priority and healthy snacking is of the utmost importance to maintain good health at all times. These BarADay energy bars make for a thoughtful present for the health-conscious.

NDTV Food Picks
10% off
BarADay Hearty Bite Energy Bars (Walnut, Almonds, Chia, Flax seeds, Pumpkin Seeds, Black Raisins, Oats, Dates)(Assorted, Pack of 10 x 32g)
(198 ratings & reviews)
400 360fromamazon.in


4. Kinder Bueno Maxi

Caramel and chocolate come together for the wonderful Bueno chocolate by Kinder brand. These indulgent goodies truly take desserts to the next level.

NDTV Food Picks
Kinder Bueno Maxi T2 x 8 ,Ideal for Gifting, Birthday Gift, Chocolate Collection, Variety Packs Available(344 g)
(4 ratings & reviews)
995 995fromamazon.in


5. Butlers Red Chocolate Collection

Another one for the chocolate-lovers out there, the Butlers chocolate truffles and pralines are a class-apart. The luxury chocolates will ensure a memorable gifting experience, every time.

NDTV Food Picks
37% off
Butlers Red Chocolate Collection Assortment of Chocolate Truffles and Pralines Variety Packs Available - 185g
(1 ratings & reviews)
1,595 990fromamazon.in


6. Maaza Gold Mango Fruit Drink

If only mango season would be all year round! Maaza Gold Mango drink is a classic beverage which can be had any time of the day.

NDTV Food Picks
15% off
Maaza Gold Mango Fruit Drink, 200 ml Tetra Pack (Pack of 10)
(152 ratings & reviews)
200 169fromamazon.in


7. Sleepy Owl Assorted Cold Brew Packs

For all the coffee lovers out there, the Sleepy Owl brand is a must-try. Take your pick from an assortment of Cold brew coffees in their repertoire.

NDTV Food Picks
Sleepy Owl Assorted Cold Brew Packs Original, Dark Roast and Cinnamon Burst 100% Arabica Beans
600 600fromamazon.in


8. Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Roast Almond with whole nuts Chocolate Bar

Another one for chocolate lovers out there, the Cadbury brand is a must-try. Indulge your sweet tooth in this Roast Almond Dairy Milk Silk which is crunchy and nutty all-in-one.

NDTV Food Picks
Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Roast Almond with whole nuts Chocolate Bar, 58g - Pack of 8
(1,264 ratings & reviews)
560 560fromamazon.in


9. Colombian Brew Coffee

Sometimes, an instant cup of coffee is all you need to revive your senses. This pack comes with three different flavours, so take your pick! Buy 2 get 1 free in this deal with the Colombian Brand Brew coffee.

NDTV Food Picks
Colombian Brew Coffee Pure Instant 50g, Vanilla Instant 50g, Double Chocolate Mocha 50g, Buy 2 Get 1 Free, 150 g
380 380fromamazon.in


10. Nutty Gritties Sports Mix

How about a gift with the goodness of health? Dry fruits are a great gift on festive occasions, and this mix has everything you could possibly need.

NDTV Food Picks
14% off
Nutty Gritties Sports Mix - Roasted Almonds, Cashews, Pistachios, Dried Blueberries, Cranberries and Raisins - (Pack of 2 x 350 GMS) - 700 GMS
(294 ratings & reviews)
1,170 998fromamazon.in


About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

