Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Deals On Kitchen Gadgets And Appliances

Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale is on right now, and we have some of the most exciting deals on kitchen gadgets and appliances for you.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: October 17, 2020 21:32 IST

Reddit
Great Indian Festival Sale has begun on Amazon and here are the best kitchen gadget deals.

The Great Indian Festival Sale has begun on Amazon, and there a plethora of exciting options to explore for chefs and home cooks. Whether it's a simple vegetable chopper or a hand blender, a good appliance can make or break your preparations. These time-saving devices are a must-have in every kitchen, and we have some of the best deals on a variety of kitchen gadgets to suit all your kitchen needs. Take your pick from these deals on Amazon!

1. Inalsa Robot 5.0 CP 500W Hand Blender

Inalsa is a brand associated with great quality in the blender-mixer category, which why this Hand Blender with chopper is the perfect gadget to include in your kitchen.

NDTV Food Picks
38% off
Inalsa Robot 5.0 CP 500W Hand Blender - with Chopper & 700ml Multipurpose Jar/ 2 Year Warranty/Super Silent Powerful Motor, (White/Red)
(648 ratings & reviews)
2,595 1,595fromamazon.in

2. Amazon Brand - Solimo Vegetable Chopper

Chopping vegetables doesn't get easier than with this Solimo brand vegetable chopper. It is a sturdy and durable quality product with a no-fuss, easy usage.

NDTV Food Picks
58% off
Amazon Brand - Solimo 500 ml Large Vegetable Chopper with 3 Blades, Green
(3,051 ratings & reviews)
600 249fromamazon.in


3. Anjali - CO05 M.S Coconut Scraper

Whether you need to make a flavourful coconut chutney or whip up a delicious coconut kheer, this wooden coconut scraper will definitely come in handy.

NDTV Food Picks
5% off
Anjali - CO05 M.S Coconut Scraper, Premier, Wooden
(238 ratings & reviews)
255 242fromamazon.in


4. Bajaj Classic Mixer Grinder

Although there are many mixer grinders in the market today, the Bajaj product is truly a class apart. There are three jars that come with the grinder with an elegant finish and sturdy stainless steel body.

NDTV Food Picks
31% off
Bajaj Easy 500-Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars (White)
(301 ratings & reviews)
3,595 2,450fromamazon.in


5. Borosil - Prima 42 L OTG

The Borosil Prima OTG is convenient, fuss-free and suitable for all your needs - whether it's baking, grilling or toasting. Get your hands on this wonderful deal today!

NDTV Food Picks
4% off
Borosil - Prima 42 L OTG, With Motorised Rotisserie And Convection, 2000 W, 6 Stage Heating Function, Silver
(427 ratings & reviews)
10,440 9,999fromamazon.in


6. Bosch Lifestyle Cold Press Slow Juicer

Is there anything better than a refreshing glass of freshly squeezed juice? Build immunity and good health with this amazing juicer from Bosh.

NDTV Food Picks
32% off
Bosch Lifestyle MESM731M 150-Watt Cold Press Slow Juicer (Black)
(204 ratings & reviews)
23,999 16,230fromamazon.in


7. Pigeon by Stovekraft Egnite Plus Bread Sandwich Maker

Sandwiches make for a great any-time bite. If you can't live without a grilled cheese sandwich or a classic restaurant-style club sandwich, this product is perfect for you.

NDTV Food Picks
25% off
Pigeon by Stovekraft Egnite Plus Bread Sandwich Maker with Aluminium Nonstick Coated Fixed Plates (Toaster)
(456 ratings & reviews)
1,499 1,111fromamazon.in


8. Havells Crystal Stainless Steel Tea and Coffee Maker

Tea and coffee are both beverages we can't imagine our lives without. This Kettle is the perfect accompaniment to make all the hot beverages you can possibly imagine.

NDTV Food Picks
29% off
Havells Crystal 600-Watt Stainless Steel Tea and Coffee Maker (Black)
(85 ratings & reviews)
2,895 2,035fromamazon.in


9. Wonderchef Chef Kapoor Standard Size Tandoor

How wonderful it could be if we could have our favourite Tandoori dishes in the comfort of our own home, right? This Tandoor is a must-try if you love all things smoky and delicious.

NDTV Food Picks
Wonderchef Chef Kapoor Standard Size Tandoor 1370-watt
(240 ratings & reviews)
3,540 3,540fromamazon.in


10. Lifelong Atta and Bread Maker 

If you can't get enough of warm, crusty breads or hot, fluffy chapatis in your life - then this is the perfect gadget for you. Baking your favourite bread doesn't get easier than this.

NDTV Food Picks
27% off
Lifelong Atta Dough and Bread Maker (19 Adjustable Pre-Set Menu's with Adjustable Crust Control)
(1 ratings & reviews)
9,000 6,499fromamazon.in


Comments

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

Tags:  Great Indian FestivalAmazonKitchen Gadgets
