The Amazon Great Indian Festival is here. The month-long sale is offering lucrative deals and offers on a wide range of products including smart phones, laptops, home decor, kitchen appliances and more. So, if you are looking to buy any of these appliances, this sale is probably the best chance to grab the deals. Besides the amazing discounts, HDFC bank debit and credit card users get an additional 10% discount on their total bill. This can be an excellent time to buy chimneys for your kitchen.





Chimneys are one of the most important kitchen appliances that helps keep your home smoke-free, by absorbing smoke and fumes while cooking. Besides, it also helps keep the kitchen walls oil-free. So, if you are planning to buy a chimney for your kitchen, we have handpicked the best options for you. Choose the one that fits your budget.

Here's The List Of 5 Chimneys To Choose From:

This appliance features a very powerful motor that provides 1200 m3/hr suction capacity making it suitable for heavy frying and grilling. Besides, it comes with a filterless technology and auto clean technology that helps in cleaning the oil and residue formed inside the motor with just one touch. Originally priced at Rs. 24,990, you are now getting this for just Rs. 13,527.

Specifications:





Price: Rs 13,527





Rating: 4.1 out of 5 (based on amazon)





Colour: Black





Warranty: 1 year on product and 5 years on motor

2. Elica Filterless Auto Clean Chimney with Free Installation Kit

We have found another filterless chimney option for you. It comes with motion sensing technology that enables easy operation by a simple wave of your hand. You are now getting this chimney at just Rs. 13,299. Hurry up! Grab the deal.





Specifications:





Price: Rs. 13,299





Rating: 4.1 out of 5 (based on amazon)





Colour: Black





Warranty: 5 years on Motor and 1 year on product from Date of Purchase

This chimney also features motion sensor control that helps in operating the chimney by just waving a hand. In addition, this curved glass chimney is also wall mounted and auto clean. Actually, priced at Rs. 20,990, you are now getting this at 51% for just Rs. 10,299.





Specifications:





Price: Rs. 10,299





Rating: 4.3 out of 5 (based on amazon)





Colour: Black





Warranty: 1 Year on product and 5 Year on motor(Terms & Conditions applied)

This chimney has a suction capacity of 1000m3/hr. Not just that! It also features two energy saving LED lights and baffle filter making it durable, easy to clean and low maintenance. Grab this chimney now at 72% off for just Rs. 6,990.





Specifications:





Price: Rs. 6,990





Rating: 4.2 out of 5 (based on amazon)





Colour: Black





Warranty: 1 year on product, 12 years on motor

Here we bring you another chimney option with a baffle filter making it durable as compared to other cassette filter chimenys. This chimney also comes with two LED lights for the proper lighting at your cooktop and pans. Originally priced at Rs. 12,990, this chimney is now available at just Rs. 5352.





Specifications:





Price: Rs. 5352





Rating: 4/5 (based on amazon)





Colour: Black





Warranty: 5 Years on Motor





