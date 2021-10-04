The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is live now. This one-month grand sale is offering some amazing deals and discounts on numerous products, including home decors, mobile phones, kitchen appliances and more. If you've been planning to upgrade your kitchen with some gadgets and appliances, then it is the right time to do that. Here we have handpicked 5 of the best deals on dishwashers that will help you do your daily chores seamlessly. Besides, these dishwashers will also help you save water and energy. So, without any further ado, let's take a look into the dishwashers, their characteristics and offers.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021: Here's A List Of 5 Dishwashers To Choose From:

1. AmazonBasics Tabletop Dishwasher

This dishwasher by AmazonBasics can efficiently clean all kinds of utensils in an Indian kitchen including stainless steel, ceramic, etc. Besides, it comes with 6 different wash programs that includes intensive, normal, ECO, glass, 90 minutes and rapid. You can click any of these buttons as per your requirements. Originally priced at Rs. 28,699, you can now get it at just Rs. 13,499.





Specifications:

Price: Rs, 13499

Rating: 4/ 5

Colour: Grey

Warranty: 2 years on product and 5 years on motor

2. Voltas Beko 8 Place Tabletop Dishwasher

Originally priced at Rs. 25,990, this product is now available at 25% off, for just Rs. 19,490. It comes with 8 place settings and can fit up to 96 vessels, making it ideal for a big family. In addition, it comes in a compact size that can be fitted into any kitchen easily, without cramping up the floor.

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 19,490

Rating: 4.2/5

Colour: Grey

Warranty: 2 years on product and 5 years on motor

3. LG 14 Place Settings Wi-Fi Dishwasher

This product features four washing arms, multi-directional rotation, easy height adjustment, smooth operation, turbo cycle, dual zone wash. Besides, its 14-place setting helps in cleaning various kinds of utensils at one go making it suitable for a family of 6 to 8 members. You can get this now at just Rs. 49,190.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 49, 190

Rating: 4.3/5

Colour: Dark Grey

Warranty: 2 years on product and 10 years on motor

4. Bosch 13 Place Settings Dishwasher

Here we found another dishwasher suitable for a family of 6 to 8 members. It is deemed to be efficient in cleaning greasy utensils and oily masala stains in just a few minutes. In addition, it comes with a 13-place setting and adjustable cutlery box. Get this dishwasher now at Rs. 38,499.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 38,499

Rating: 4.4 / 5

Colour: White

Warranty: 2 years for the machine and 10 years warranty against rust through the inner tube.

5. Faber 12 Place Settings Dishwasher

This dishwasher comes with 12 place settings and 6 wash programs. It also has a removable adjustable upper rack and foldable rack that makes it easier to clean. This product can be an ideal option for the family up to 6 members. Originally priced at Rs. 39, 990, you can now get this product at Rs. 26, 150. Hurry up! Grab the deal.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 26,150

Rating: 4.1 out of 5

Colour: Black

Warranty: 2-year comprehensive warranty on product and 5 years rust through







