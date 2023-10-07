A gas stove is the most essential appliance in the kitchen. It's something that we use on a regular basis to cook different types of food. Since we use it so frequently, it can also get spoiled quickly, which can have a drastic impact on your cooking. If you're on the hunt for new gas stoves, you're at the right place. As the market is filled with endless varieties of gas stoves, ranging from glass-top ones to 2-3 burners and more, we know it can become quite confusing. If you wish to put an end to your search, we suggest you buy them at the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival. You can choose from an impressive range of gas stoves, with discounts of up to 65%. The shopping extravaganza starts on October 8, but if you have a Prime membership, you can avail exclusive discounts starting today. What's more, you can also enjoy the benefits of one-day free delivery and a 10 percent instant discount while shopping with SBI debit and credit cards. Click here for more details. Today, we will bring your attention to some of the best gas stoves that you can buy with amazing discounts. Check them out now and upgrade your kitchen:

Here's A List Of 5 Gas Stove Options To Choose From:

1. Bajaj Ucx 2 Burner Slim

This gas stove from Bajaj has an aesthetically pleasing design and comes with a slim cooktop. It has two sturdy, durable brass burners and a 360-degree swivel nozzle for ease of movement. It also comes with an integrated SS drip tray. This gas stove is also available with two burners, so pick the one that suits your cooking needs. Originally priced at Rs 5,695, you can now get the product for just Rs 1,999.





2. Pigeon By Stovekraft Aster 3 Burner Gas Stove

Another amazing gas stove that you can buy for your kitchen is the Pigeon by Storvekraft. This elegant cooktop is made of high-quality, toughened glass that can hold the weight of your heavy cookware. The stove comes with three burners and high-efficiency brass burners. It comes with a spill-proof spill tray that ensures quick and easy cleaning. Originally priced at Rs 5,699, you can now buy it for Rs 1,799.





3. Prestige IRIS Toughened Glass-Top Gas Stove

This gas stove by Prestige is made with toughened black glass, which withstands scratches and everyday wear and tear. It has three brass burners, each a different size to suit your cooking needs. It also has a spill-proof design, which will ensure hassle-free cooking and a cleaner kitchen. Originally priced at Rs 5,395, you can now grab the product for just Rs 3,199.





4. Lifelong Glass Top Gas Stove

The Lifelong gas stove comes with a shiny, beautiful black toughened glass top. It has four equal-sized burners and ergonomically designed knobs with heat-resistant nylon covers for extra protection and safety. This gas stove will certainly make a wonderful addition to your kitchen and make all your cooking needs super easy. Originally priced at Rs 7,595, you can buy it for just Rs 2,699.





5. Butterfly Smart 2 Burner Open Gas Stove

If you wish to save both time and energy in the kitchen, opt for this wonderful smart gas stove by Butterfly. It has a sleek look to it, which will add a touch of modernity to your kitchen. It has top-quality burners and an easy-to-use smart lock pan support and spill tray, which will make cooking easier. Additionally, it has a 360-degree revolving nozzle, which helps with easy cleaning. Originally priced at Rs 4,995, you can now buy the product for Rs 1,749.





Click here to learn more about the deals and discounts on all kitchen essentials.





Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.





Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.