What comes to your mind when we say modern kitchen setup? One of the most popular replies will be a kitchen that comprises every premium amenity to help make our kitchen chores easy. In this fast-paced world we are in constant search for gadgets and tools that help us do the job seamlessly and save time. That's not all. We also look for options that are uncomplicated and can operate with just a single button. Considering these factors, we handpicked some of the premium kitchen appliances that are easy to use and help save time in kitchen. And the best part is, each of these gadgets are now available on Amazon with whopping deals and discounts - thanks to the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival. Let' take a look.

Amazon Great Indian Festival: 5 Premium Kitchen Appliances With Lucrative Discounts:

S. No. Product Price 1 Hafele Aqua Freestanding Dishwasher 42,179 2 Kaff OV81 GIKF Electric Oven 41,790 3 Bosch Built in Gas Hob 20,994 4 Elica Filterless Chimney 14,999 5 Morphy Richards Kaffeto Milk Frother and Coffee Maker 13,999

Let's admit - we all hate doing the dishes after a lavish meal. Besides, it is often tedious and time-taking too. This is why many of us love having a dishwasher at home that will clean all your pots and pans without any effort. Here's an option by Hafele that is automatic and can be a great addition to your kitchen. It comes with LED display and touch buttons. Besides it also has a premium cutlery tray for cleaning your favourite cutleries. That's not all. The racks and spikes of the dishwasher are nylon coated, providing a gentle hold for fragile glassware during washing and drying cycle.

Specifications:

Discounted Price: Rs. 42,179

Original Price: Rs. 70,090

Rating: 3.5/5 (as per Amazon)

Today, we all love cooking and experimenting in our kitchens. From cooking the most exotic meals to replicating restaurant-style recipes - we try it all at home. This is why many of us buy different gadgets and appliances that help do the job with perfection. One such instance is an electric oven. Roasted chicken, grilled veggies and more - the very idea of these amazing recipes make us slurp. Here's an electric oven option that can help you do the job seamlessly. Besides, you can also use it for baking cakes, muffins, breads and more. This electric oven by Kaff comes with extra-large cavity and has a capacity of almost 81litre. It also features rotary electronic controls and mechanical timer that makes the job automated.

Specifications:

Discounted Price: Rs. 41,790

Original Price: Rs. 54,990

A gas stove is possibly the most basic need in every kitchen. We bring you one gasstove option that is sleek, classic and helps beautify your kitchen instantly. This option is a built in setup that makes a perfect addition to your modular kitchen. This gas hob comes with four gas burners and side mounted controls, with a black glass base.

Specifications:

Discounted Price: Rs. 20,994

Original Price: Rs. 25,000

Rating: 3.9/5 (as per Amazon)

Today, we find chimney in almost every kitchen. It helps absorb the excess oil and prevents the kitchen from dampening. Here's a filterless kitchen chimney option that ensures powerful suction capacity and draws in the unhealthy smoke and oily fumes efficiently. Moreover, it comes with motion sensing technology that enables easy operation by a simple wave of your hand.

Specifications:

Discounted Price: Rs. 14,999

Original Price: Rs. 28,990

Rating: 4.1/5 (as per Amazon)

Mornings are just not complete without a strong cup of coffee. What if we tell you can now make café-style coffee at home with this amazing gadget. This coffee maker by Morphy Richards helps make your favourite cup of espresso, latte and cappuccino. This 3-in-1 coffee maker also comes with one touch button that helps you make coffee in just no time. Besides, it has a dishwasher safe milk and water tank to add your desired amount of water and milk in your cup of tea.

Specifications:

Discounted Price: Rs. 13,999

Original Price: Rs. 17,995

Rating: 4.5 (as per Amazon)













