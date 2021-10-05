The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is finally here. Started on 2nd October for Prime Members and for others on 3rd October, this month-long festival offers one-of-a-kind deals and discounts on everything! From grocery, daily essentials, cookware, appliances, kitchenware and more - You name it and there are good discounts on them. Besides the amazing discounts, HDFC bank debit and credit card users get an additional 10% discount on their total bill. This is an excellent time to buy a multi-cooker! You can cook pasta, make rice, heat dal with a multi-cooker. This versatile kitchen appliance runs on electricity, helping you save fuel. Another great advantage of a multi-cooker is that you get multiple functions in one appliance. So, save yourself some money by buying a multi-cooker during this wonderful sale!

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Here Are 5 Multi-Cooker Options:

Prestige's multi-cooker is so versatile that we can prepare instant noodles, cook rice, boil eggs, brew soup, instant tea or coffee in a matter of minutes. This appliance is excellent for 1-2 people as it makes smaller quantities of food quickly. Because of its compact size, you can also use it while travelling. This multi-cooker has smart features like temperature control and an automatic cut-off for dry heating. The modern stainless-steel body has an ergonomic handle attached to it and it comes with a stylish glass lid. It was originally priced at RS 1,995 but now it is for RS 1,283 only!

Specification:

Price - RS 1,283





Rating - 4/5





Capacity - 1 litre





Colour - silver





Sharp's multi-electric twin pressure cooker is one of its kind. This is the first dual pot multi-cooker that was introduced to the market! With two pressure cookers of 2.5 litres each, you can cook multiple dishes at the same time. The 12-hour warm mode will let you enjoy fresh food for lunch without having to cook it at the same time. From pulao to poha, this multi-cooker will help you cook breakfast, lunch and even dinner. The smart temperature control gives the option of auto cooking, and it allows you to manually set the temperature. Earlier, this product was for RS 12,000 but now you can for RS 8,990.

Specification

Price - RS 8,990





Rating - 4/5





Capacity - 2.5-litre x 2





Colour - silver





Wellspire's muti-cooking electric cooker has an instant twelve in one single touch, making your cooking 70% faster and easier. It also has over ten built-in safety features including a multi-layered safety mechanism guarding the pressure cooker, overheats protection, safety lock and more to ensure safe cooking. This multi-cooker combines seven appliances in one, pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan and yoghurt maker. The autopilot mode can cook dal, rice, soups, beans, poultry, yoghurt, desserts and more. This multi-cooker was for RS 12,499 and now it is for RS 7,750 only.

Specification

Price - RS 7,750





Rating - 4.5/5





Capacity - 6 litre





Colour - black





iBell's premium multi-purpose cooker is designed to assist you in the kitchen. It is capacious with a storage capacity of 1.2 litres. This electric cooker is made of 304 food-grade stainless steel, and it comes with a glass lid. It is suitable for cooking, boiling and warming food like rice, pasta, vegetables, egg, noodles, soup, tea and coffee. It also acts as a portable kettle. The cooker comes with 360 degrees rotating base, and it comes with a heat function adjustable knob. The heat resistant handle makes it comfortable to use at home. Before the sale, this was for RS 2,490 and now it is for RS 1,427.

Specification

Price - RS 1,427





Rating - 4.5/5





Capacity - 1.2 litre





Colour - silver





Instant Pot's multi-purpose pressure cooker gives you the functions of seven appliances in one, making it a smart addition to your kitchen. It can be used as a pressure cooker, saute pan, steamer, slow cooker, rice cooker, food warmer and yoghurt maker. It comes with the Instant Pot app that gives you access to thousands of recipes to try in this multi-cooker. This pot enables you to cook nutritious food with its slow cooking feature. The food cooks seventy per cent faster. This multi-cooker was for RS 11,999 and now it is for RS 8,065.





Specification





Price - RS 8,065





Rating - 4.5/5





Capacity - 3 litres





Colour - silver





