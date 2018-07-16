Amazon Prime Day Sale: The Best Deals On Kitchen And Dining Products

The second edition of the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2018 is now live. The 36-hour long mega sale began at noon today (Monday) and will end on July 17 (Tuesday) at 11:59 pm. The grand Prime Day sale will be live in 17 nations simultaneously, with over a million items on sale during this time. Prime Day Sale this year will feature 200 exclusive products and is exclusive for Amazon Prime members only. As part of the 36-hour sale extravaganza, the online retailer has also introduced Prime membership at INR 129 per month and INR 999 for a year. As an Amazon Prime member, you will be able to get unlimited free one-day or two-day delivery to your location through the year.

Among the thousands of products the Amazon Prime Day sale is offering, there are lucrative discounts on kitchen and dining products too; ranging from small appliances to gourmet and health products.



Check out some of the best deals on Amazon Prime Day Sale here.

Please note: You need to be an Amazon Prime Member to enjoy these discounts.



Amazon Prime Day Sale 2018: Best Kitchen And Dining Deals



Quaker Oats Pouch, 1Kg

One of the popular oats' brands in the country, Quaker's range of oats is part of Amazon Prime Day sale. Quaker Oats, a 1Kg packet is being sold at 20% discount. Make your mornings healthy with a bowlful of white oats and ensure an energetic you through the day!

Price: Rs. 360 (MRP 450)

Discount: 20%

Bajaj Majesty 1603 T 16-Litre Oven Toaster Grill (white)

Amazon Prime Members, grill, toast and bake with Bajaj Majesty 1603 T 16-Litre Overn Toaster Grill at a whopping 35% discount. It includes oven toaster grill, baking tray, grill rack, tong, crumb tray and skewer rods. The OTG has a 16 litre capacity.

Price: Rs. 3,099 (MRP 4,799)

Discount: 35%

Prestige Delight Electric Rice Cooker

Cook rice quick in Prestige Delight Electric Rice Cooker that claims to cook upto 1000 grams of rice and uses 700 Watts. It comes with a five year warranty on the heating plate and a detachable power cord for easy carry. The rice cooker comes with 2 aluminum pans.

Price: Rs. 1,928 (MRP 2,995)

Discount: 36%

Neuherbs 100% Natural Apple Cider Vinegar, 350 ml

Apple cider vinegar has long been known to promote weight loss, improve digestion, immunity and look after the liver and the lymphatic system. The Neuherbs 100% Natural Apple Cider Vinegar, is said to be naturally fermented, and helps curb cravings and achieve pH balance in the body. This product comes in a pack of 2 bottles.

Price: Rs. 227 (MRP 498)

Discount: 45%

Morphy Richards AT-201 2-Slice 650-Watt Pop-Up Toaster (White)

This 2-slice Morphy Richards Pop-up Toaster comes with variable browning control and a crumb tray. The product has wider slots for thicker slices of breads too. The makers provide a two year warranty on the product.

Price: Rs. 1,099 (MRP 1,695)

Discount: 35%

Butterfly Rhino 2-Litre Table Top Wet Grinder

Aesthetically designed body, made of ABS material, Butterfly Rhino Table Top Grinder is super-easy to handle. It has a sturdy high torque single phase motor, detachable stainless steel drum and roller stone assembly. It has a five year warranty.

Price: Rs. 3,649 (MRP 5,400)

Discount: 33%

Philips Food Processor HL1660, 700 W

A food processor is a one-stop solution for your day-to-day slicing, shredding and chopping jobs.

This 700 Watt Food Processor by Philips comes with many accessories to perform over 30 different functions. It has a mixing grinding jar, blender jar, atta kneading jar, juicer and chopping blades among others. It can be used for slicing, shredding, grinding, kneading and whisking foods.

Price: Rs. 6,599 (MRP 8,995)

Discount: 27%

Prestige PGMFB 800 Watt Grill Sandwich Toaster with Fixed Grill Plates, Black

The Prestige PGMFB Grill Sandwich Toaster comes with fixed non-stick grilling plates with an elegant black finish body and has one year warranty, it is being sold at a discount of 37% for the duration of the sale.

Price: Rs. 949 (MRP 1,495)

Discount: 37%

Borosil Klip N Store Lunch Bag

More and more people now prefer glass containers to carry their lunch in. Glass tiffins look clean and can be maintained for a longer duration of time. This lunch bag set comes with 3 clear glass containers with plastic lids. The containers are microwavebale and have a total capacity of 320ml. The set comes with an easy to carry lunch bag.

Price: Rs.879 (MRP 1095)

Discount: 20%

AmazonBasics 16-piece Dinnerware Set

This 16-piece dinnerware set is safe to use in the microwave, oven and in the freezer too. The set is dishwasher-safe as well. The pack contains 4 dinner plates, 4 dessert plates, 4 bowls and 4 mugs. The product is BPA-free and is made of AB-grade porcelain.

Price: Rs.899 (MRP 4995)

Discount: 82%

Prestige Pressure Cooker, 5 Litres, Silver

This pressure cooker has a capacity of 5 Litres and is made of high-grade aluminum.

Price: 1299 (MRP 1765)

Discount: 26%

Milton Marvel Insulated Junior Gift Set, Set Of 3 (Pink)

Made from premium-grade plastic and stainless steel for excellent insulation, this Milton Marvel Insulated Junior Gift Set has a unique aesthetic design which helps optimise space. The 3-set contains 1-piece casserole (500 ml), 1-piece casserole (1000 ml) and 1-piece casserole (1500 ml).

Price: Rs. 599 (MRP 866)

Discount: 31%

Steelo Plastic PET Container Set, 34-Pieces, Maroon

What better than having a 34-piece set of containers that are crafted to perfection, using high quality food grade polyethylene? These containers have an air tight seal that completely locks the crisp and flavour of the contents you put in without losing moisture. The set contains: 6-pieces container (200 ml), 6-pieces container (300 ml), 6-pieces container (600 ml), 6-pieces container (1.2 litres), 6-pieces container (2 litre), and 4-pieces bottle (1000 ml).

Price: Rs. 1,688 (MRP 3,784)

Discount: 55%

This article contains affiliate links that may be automatically generated.

When our articles contain affiliate links for kitchen/grocery/dining items, NDTV Food is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links. However, the editorial team is not influenced by these partnerships when making a decision to feature any product. In other words, the presence of a product on this list is not influenced or approved by a partner, sponsor or a product manufacturer. The presence of the product also does not mean an endorsement by the editorial team.