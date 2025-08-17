When it comes to technology and creativity, Japan always tops the list. From high-speed trains to cutting-edge innovations, the country is constantly finding new ways to make life easier and safer. Being prone to earthquakes and tsunamis, Japan introduced certain vending machines that can automatically provide free food, water, and essential supplies during earthquakes. In the western coastal city of Ako, located in Hyogo, special vending machines were set up to prepare for natural disasters. Each machine was stocked with about 300 bottles and cans of drinks, along with 150 emergency food items such as ready-to-eat meals, portable toilets, masks, and nutritious supplements.





Also Read: Passenger Enjoys Self-Heating Bento Box On Japan's Bullet Train. Foodies Are Impressed

How do these vending machines work?

When an earthquake or other natural disaster occurs, sensors in the vending machine detect the event. The machine then automatically unlocks its doors, allowing anyone to take food, water, and essential supplies for free. These machines have been placed near buildings that are marked as safe evacuation shelters. The earthquake must be level 5 or higher on Japan's seismic intensity scale for the free access feature to activate. During normal times, the items must be purchased. This project is a collaboration between the municipality and Earth Corp., a pharmaceutical company based in Tokyo.

Many streets in Japanese towns have a vending machine, selling a wide range of products, some of which are unusual, like bear or whale meat. In the past, Tokyo set up a special vending machine in a park that had a built-in radio. If a strong earthquake occurs, the radio automatically turns on and broadcasts important emergency information from a nearby local community station, such as instructions on where to go and how to stay safe.





Also Read: 'Italians Are Crying Right Now,' Internet Reacts To Pizza Vending Machine In Japan

Food vending machines in Japan

In addition to providing quick snacks, Japan's vending machines also offer hot meals, coffee, umbrellas, and even rare vintage items. Coffee, tea, and even hot canned soup are among the hot and cold canned beverages these machines serve. Some vending machines can cook or serve hot meals such as soba noodles, fried rice, and curry. Some modern vending machines are more advanced and feature both heating and refrigeration systems.

Certain places also have cup noodle machines, paired with hot water dispensers and utensils. And for those with a sweet tooth, there are vending machines designed especially for them. These carry a wide variety of snacks, including jarred cakes, mochi (sweet rice cakes), canned bread, and even ice cream.