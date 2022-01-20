Kitchen appliances are here to make our chores in the kitchen easier and smoother. However, you may be confused about which appliance to choose or where to invest your money. And the bigger question remains, is it all even worth it?! Well, you won't be asking that anymore. Amazon Indian has brought for us a grand sale just before Republic day that offers an extensive range of products with great deals and discounts. Some of the best electrical and non-electrical kitchen appliances are available here at deducted prices. From induction cooktops to electrical kettles - you will get it all, at amazing prices. Here is a list of 7 kitchen appliances that you can get before the sale ends on 20th January. 2022.

Amazon Republic Day Sale: 7 Best Kitchen Appliances To Get Before The Sale Ends

1. Pigeon Electric Kettle with Stainless Steel Body:

The Pigeon Electric Kettle is said to boil water faster than a stovetop. It detaches from the base for convenient cordless serving with a heat-proof plastic handle. It has a sturdy stainless steel design and will automatically shut off when water boils and its boil dry protection feature will provide years of dependable use. Originally priced at INR 1,495, the kettle is available at 40% discount at INR 899 while the sale lasts.





2. Philips Viva Induction Cooktop:

The electromagnetic induction technology used in the Philips induction cooktop ensures high heating efficiency, cooks food faster than a gas stove seals nutrition into the food, and prevents vitamin loss. It is specially programmed for easy and fuss-free Indian cooking. It has a touch start for ease of use and comes in a compact size for smart modular kitchens.





3. Eureka forbes Aquasure Water Purifier:

The Eureka water purifier comes with many convenient features like high storage capacity, LED indication alerts when the tank is full, when service is due & when cartridges need replacement. A Transparent tank allows you to check water levels easily and the purified stored water can be dispensed even without electricity. Other features like UV-C purification ensure that every drop of water is as healthy & safe as water boiled for 20 minutes. The taste adjuster controller enables adjustment of taste depending upon the source of water.





4. PHILIPS Air Fryer:

The Philips air fryer lets you cook in almost 90% less oil, thanks to the rapid air technology. The product is fast and easy and has manually-adjustable time and temperature control. With the reheat feature, you can enjoy your meal whenever you're ready. Easy to clean and creates less smell than normal fryers. Comes with Automatic shut-off, cool wall exterior, ready signal, and power-on light LED display and is dishwasher safe.





5. Pigeon Glass Gas Stove:

The Toughened glass used in the Pigeon gas stove gives your kitchen a touch of elegance and a premium feel. The ergonomically designed knob ensures smooth functioning and is easy to handle, and the sturdy pan support provides ample support to balance the pan. The screw-less spill tray is very easy to clean and maintain and the tabular rubber legs make it easy to balance vessels of any size and shape.





6. Kuvings Cold Press Slow Juicer:

The Kuvings slow juicer is super easy & convenient in everyday usage. It has a large feeding tube to load whole ingredients like whole fruits and the JMCS technology used in the product guarantees maximum yield. It is said to have at least 10 % more juice than any other cold press juicer. The product is made with stainless steel, pure copper wound motor and 100 % BPA-free food-grade plastic for your good health & life-long usage.











7. Philips Digital Oven Toaster Grill:

The Opti-temp Technology used in Philips digital OTG helps in even distribution of heat resulting in uniform browning of cakes & bread. The even and uniform distribution of heat also helps you toast to perfection with amazing taste with the perfect crunch. It Improves flavor by reducing moisture and giving perfect crispiness. The exclusively designed Preheat modes give expert results for a wide range of Indian recipes. The product also comes with a wide range of food-grade and rust-free accessories like baking & drip trays, tongs, rotisserie, and grilling racks.











Hurry up! Get your hands on these best offers as long as the Amazon Republic Day Sale lasts.