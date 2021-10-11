Kitchen is one of the most important areas in every home. It is where we cook delicious dishes for every meal. And to enjoy those delicacies, we need right kind of cutleries in our cookware collections. Right kind of spoons and forks adds on to the complete meal experience. Moreover, a good set of cutleries can be a great addition to your kitchen and helps amp up the overall look and feel of a dining table. So, if you are looking forward to buying a durable cutlery set, we are here to help you with the some of the best deals available online, thanks to the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival.





From stainless steel cutlery sets to the wooden ones, this sale is offering great discounts and offers on different kinds of cutlery sets and other kitchen accessories. Let's take a look.

S. No. Product Price 1 AmazonBasics Cutlery 20-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set with Square Edge 1379 2 Crystal - MKA231A Stainless Steel Cutlery Set, 24-Pieces, Silver 663 3 fnS Jazz 24 Karat Gold Plated Cutlery Set -26 Pcs with Cutlery Stand 3625 4 Elegante Ritz Stainless Steel Cutlery Set for Dining Table with Stand - 24 Pcs. 949 5 SKYHEART Cutlery Set for Dining Table with Stand 24 Piece Stainless Steel Cutlery Set (Brown) 549

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Here's A List Of 5 Cutlery Sets To Choose From:

This combo set combines 20 pieces of flatware including 4 knives, 4 teaspoons, 4 salad forks, 4 dinner forks and 4 dinner spoons. Made with 18/0 stainless steel, this set ensures utility and strength. Originally priced at Rs. 2300, you can now get this whole set for just Rs. 1379. So, hurry up and grab the deal on Amazon sale 2021.

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 1379

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Colour: Silver

Warranty: 1 year

Here we bring you another durable combo set. This set includes 6 pieces each of teaspoon, baby spoon, dessert spoon and dessert fork. It can be an ideal option for big family gatherings, get-togethers and more. Buy this shiny flatware set at 33% off for just Rs. 663.





Specifications:

Price; Rs. 663

Rating: 4.4 out of 5

Colour: Silver

Number of pieces: 24

This cutlery features 26 pieces of flatware. Besides, this flatware set comes with 24 karat gold plated designed spoons, forks and knives. This set can be a good addition to your dining table or can be a great gifting option as well. So, grab the deal now at Rs. 3625.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 3625

Rating: 4.3 out of 5

Colour: Silver with golden design

Material: Stainless Steel

Made with high quality stainless steel and polished with mirror finish, this cutlery set is perfect for daily use. Besides, this set comes with a stand. It is also rust-free, dishwasher safe and dimensionally stable. You can now get this set for Rs. 949 only.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 949

Rating: 5 out of 5

Colour: Silver and Black

Material: Stainless Steel

This super creative, strong and sturdy cutlery set features 24 pieces of flatware made with 100% stainless steel. Besides, this set comes with a beautiful tree-shaped stand that is made with ABS Plastic. This is simply the perfect set to use for soups, dessert, curries and grills. Actually, priced at Rs. 888, get this set now at Rs. 549 only.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 888

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Colour: Brown







