Kitchen is one of the most important areas in every home. It is where we cook delicious dishes for every meal. And to enjoy those delicacies, we need right kind of cutleries in our cookware collections. Right kind of spoons and forks adds on to the complete meal experience. Moreover, a good set of cutleries can be a great addition to your kitchen and helps amp up the overall look and feel of a dining table. So, if you are looking forward to buying a durable cutlery set, we are here to help you with the some of the best deals available online, thanks to the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival.
From stainless steel cutlery sets to the wooden ones, this sale is offering great discounts and offers on different kinds of cutlery sets and other kitchen accessories. Let's take a look.
|S. No.
|Product
|Price
|1
|AmazonBasics Cutlery 20-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set with Square Edge
|1379
|2
|Crystal - MKA231A Stainless Steel Cutlery Set, 24-Pieces, Silver
|663
|3
|fnS Jazz 24 Karat Gold Plated Cutlery Set -26 Pcs with Cutlery Stand
|3625
|4
|Elegante Ritz Stainless Steel Cutlery Set for Dining Table with Stand - 24 Pcs.
|949
|5
|SKYHEART Cutlery Set for Dining Table with Stand 24 Piece Stainless Steel Cutlery Set (Brown)
|549
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Here's A List Of 5 Cutlery Sets To Choose From:
1. AmazonBasics Cutlery 20-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set
This combo set combines 20 pieces of flatware including 4 knives, 4 teaspoons, 4 salad forks, 4 dinner forks and 4 dinner spoons. Made with 18/0 stainless steel, this set ensures utility and strength. Originally priced at Rs. 2300, you can now get this whole set for just Rs. 1379. So, hurry up and grab the deal on Amazon sale 2021.
Specifications:
- Price: Rs. 1379
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Colour: Silver
- Warranty: 1 year
2. Crystal - MKA231A Stainless Steel Cutlery Set
Here we bring you another durable combo set. This set includes 6 pieces each of teaspoon, baby spoon, dessert spoon and dessert fork. It can be an ideal option for big family gatherings, get-togethers and more. Buy this shiny flatware set at 33% off for just Rs. 663.
Specifications:
- Price; Rs. 663
- Rating: 4.4 out of 5
- Colour: Silver
- Number of pieces: 24
3. fnS Jazz 24 Karat Gold Plated Cutlery Set
This cutlery features 26 pieces of flatware. Besides, this flatware set comes with 24 karat gold plated designed spoons, forks and knives. This set can be a good addition to your dining table or can be a great gifting option as well. So, grab the deal now at Rs. 3625.
Specifications:
- Price: Rs. 3625
- Rating: 4.3 out of 5
- Colour: Silver with golden design
- Material: Stainless Steel
4. Elegante Ritz Stainless Steel Cutlery Set for Dining Table
Made with high quality stainless steel and polished with mirror finish, this cutlery set is perfect for daily use. Besides, this set comes with a stand. It is also rust-free, dishwasher safe and dimensionally stable. You can now get this set for Rs. 949 only.
Specifications:
- Price: Rs. 949
- Rating: 5 out of 5
- Colour: Silver and Black
- Material: Stainless Steel
5. SKYHEART Cutlery Set
This super creative, strong and sturdy cutlery set features 24 pieces of flatware made with 100% stainless steel. Besides, this set comes with a beautiful tree-shaped stand that is made with ABS Plastic. This is simply the perfect set to use for soups, dessert, curries and grills. Actually, priced at Rs. 888, get this set now at Rs. 549 only.
Specifications:
- Price: Rs. 888
- Rating: 4.5 out of 5
- Colour: Brown
