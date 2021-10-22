No matter how much or how many kitchen utensils you have in your kitchen, without a set of mixing bowls it won't be complete. Much agreeable, isn't it? From mixing cake batter and other batters to mixing salad and fruit chaats, a mixing bowl is a perfect component to perform the task of mixing multiple ingredients effortlessly. Besides mixing batters and other ingredients, these bowls are also used for serving purposes. So, if you are planning to buy mixing bowl sets for your kitchen cabinet, we have five of the best options to keep in mind. All these mixing bowl sets are available on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale at discounted prices. Sounds exciting? So, without any further ado, let's take a look at the features, offers and prices available on these sets.

Here's A List Of 5 Mixing Bowl Sets To Buy From:

S. No. Product Name Price 1 Jaypee plus, Mixing Bowl, Set of 4, Grey Rs. 329 2 Cello Ornella Glass Mixing Bowl without Lid, 1.5 L, Clear Rs. 229 3 Unifox Stainless Steel Mixing & Serving Bowls Rs. 649 4 Femora Borosilicate Glass Microwave Safe All-Purpose Mixing Bowl Rs. 520 5 Kitchen kemistry Stainless Steel Solid Mixing Bowl Set - 6 Pieces, Silver Rs. 999

1. Jaypee plus, Mixing Bowl, Set of 4, Grey

Made up of Virgin Plastic, 100 % food grade & BPA Free, this set of three bowls is ideal for mixing batters and dough, serving salads, enjoying popcorn and storing leftover dishes in the refrigerator. Originally priced at Rs. 599, you can now get this at just Rs. 329.

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 329

Rating: 4.3 out of 5

Colour: Grey

Material: Plastic

2. Cello Ornella Glass Mixing Bowl without Lid

This glass bowl is nonporous. Hence, ensuring you have safe and healthy food. This bowl can be used to mix, marinate and serve different recipes. Besides, it is easy to clean and dishwasher safe. You can also store your food in the fridge as this bowl is made of clear toughened glass that is smooth corrosion resistant and durable too. Get this now at Rs. 229.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 229

Rating: 4.1 out of 5

Colour: Transparent

Material: Glass

3. Unifox Stainless Steel Mixing & Serving Bowls

Here we have found another combo set option for you. This combo set features an attractive mirror finish outside & matte finish from inside for an elegant look. Besides, these metal bowl sets are easy to clean, odorless, stain and taste resistant as well. Grab the whole set at a discounted rate for just Rs. 649 on Amazon Sale 2021.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 649

Rating: 4.1 out of 5

Colour: Steel

Material: Stainless Steel

4. Femora Borosilicate Glass Microwave Safe All-Purpose Mixing Bowl

This set of two glass bowls is microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator safe. In addition to this, this set is made from durable high quality borosilicate glass and is also chemicals, BPA and lead free, stain and odour free. Get this one at just Rs. 520





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 520

Rating: 4.3 out of 5

Colour: Glass

Material: Borosilicate glass

5. Kitchen kemistry Stainless Steel Solid Mixing Bowl Set

This bowl set includes 6 different sized bowls, making it ideal to serve and mix a variety of recipes at one go. Besides, these bowls are made from good quality stainless steel that makes it durable and long-lasting. Grab this set now at Rs. 999. So, what are you waiting for? Hurry up and grab the deal.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 999

Rating: 4.2 out of 5

Colour: Grey

Material: Stainless Steel







Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.