The festive season is here and so is the time to go on a shopping spree. Besides new clothes and ornaments, we also buy new appliances and gadgets for our homes and kitchens. Considering this, we bring you some amazing deals on cookware and kitchen appliances, all available under Rs. 999. Wondering where to opt these deals and discounts from? Amazon is celebrating Great Indian Festival, where you will get great offers on various products. Besides, you can also enjoy exchange offers, no-cost EMI schemes and more. And the HDFC card holders (both credit and debit) will get instant 10 percent off on every buy. Much exciting, right? So what are you waiting for? Make your wish-list and grab the deals now!

Here're 5 Best Deals On Kitchen Appliances Under Rs. 999:

A smart appliance that makes a constant part of almost every modern kitchen, electric kettle helps you boil water, eggs, noodles etc in just no time. We bring you an electric kettle option that is now available for 42% off. Originally priced at Rs. 1245, it is now available for Rs. 722. This kettle holds up to 1.5litre water and features automatic cutoff, 360degree swivel base and single touch lid locking options. Besides, it has stainless-steel body and large opening that makes it easy to use and clean. Take a look.

Another electric kettle option, this product by Butterfly has 1.5litre capacity and comes with easy grip handle for comfortable usage. Besides, it also has auto cutoff facility, 360degree swivel base and one year warranty on the product. Originally priced at Rs. 1111, it is now available for Rs. 559 - for 50% off. Take a look.

Here we also got a digital weighing scale option for you. It comes with a free detachable bowl where you can weigh every ingredient you are adding to your food. This bowl is made of BPA-free plastic and can be used to weigh both dry and wet ingredient. On the other hand, the weighing scale comes with a touchscreen button that makes it easy and convenient to use. Originally priced at Rs. 1899, it is now available with 53% off, for Rs. 898.

A hand blender can be used to solve multiple purposes - beating eggs, whisking batter and more. It not only gets your job done seamlessly, but also saves your energy, effort and time. Here's a hand mixer option by Orpat that comes with comfortable grip and 5 speed options versatile usage. This appliance - orginially priced at Rs. 1100 - is now available just for Rs. 950.

We all love eggs. Don't we? And boiled eggs make the most popular choice for all. To help you boil eggs without any fuss, we bring you an egg boiler by Simxen that takes only 10 minutes to do the job. Besides, it comes with an auto shut off option that automatically stops the boiling process after the dedicated time. Originally priced at Rs. 799, it is now available just for Rs. 399. Grab this deal today.







Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.