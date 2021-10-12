Clean and purified drinking water is the basic need of life. This is why today we find water purifiers at almost every kitchen across India. Water purifier is basically an appliance that helps kill germs and bacteria in water, without removing its minerals and nutrients. If you explore, you will find different types of water purifiers in the market - each of which comes with unique features and specifications. All these options often leave us confused while choosing a water purifier for our kitchen. If you too feel confused while making a decision, then this article is just for you. We handpicked some of the top water purifier brands that are now available with whopping discounts.





The ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival offers various amazing deals on multiple products - ranging from clothes to appliances and gadgets. Let's take a look.

Here're Top 5 Water Purifier Brands For You:

S. No. Product Price 1 Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Aura 15,499 2 HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Purifier 12,999 3 AquaSure From Aquaguard Amaze 8,499 4 AO Smith X8 RO 15,549 5 Blue Star Excella 8,999

This water purifier by Eureka Forbes comes with active copper and mineral guard technology. It offers 8-stage purification, with high water storage capacity of up to 7-litre. Moreover, this water purifier offers UV e-boiling technology that ensures every drop of water is as healthy and safe as water boiled for 20 minutes.

Discounted Price: Rs. 15,499

Original Price: Rs. 23,000

Rating: 4.2/5 (as per Amazon)

This purifier holds up to 10-litre water. It provides advanced 7-stage purification that provides 100% RO water. This purification further enriches water with essential minerals to provide safe and sweet drinking water. That's not all. HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver is also known to be the highest water-saving RO with a recovery rate of upto 60% - it helps you save up to 80 glasses of water daily.

Discounted Price: Rs. 12,999

Original Price: Rs. 21,000

Rating: 4.4/5 (as per Amazon)

This option by AquaSure comes with UV-C purification technology, ensuring that every drop of water is as healthy and safe as water boiled for 20 minutes. Its ultra-filtration imparts crystal clear clarity to the water and protects it from germ-related contaminations. Besides, it also has a Taste Adjuster controller that enables adjustment of taste depending upon the source of water.

Discounted Price: Rs. 8,499

Original Price: Rs. 16,000

Rating: 4/5 (as per Amazon)

This water purifier option by AO Smith comes with 9-litre capacity and does a 8-stage purification for clean and safe drinking water. Besides, it includes Mineraliser Technology (MINTECH) that adds essential minerals like calcium and magnesium back into the water. With this process, you can get fresh water with balanced pH levels.

Discounted Price: Rs. 15,549

Original Price: Rs. 23,050

Rating: 4/5 (as per Amazon)

This water purifier offers triple-layer purification - RO, UV and UF purification. It ensures that the water you drink is absolutely safe, without any bacterial contamination. It also has a high purification capacity of up to 285 litres of water per day. Besides, it also has copper impregnated activated carbon that not only removes smell, odour and volatile organic compounds from water, but also has anti-bacterial properties that offer higher safety.

