We all love grilled, roasted and barbecued recipes. The smoky charcoal aroma and fiery flavours make these recipes irresistible. These recipes are not only easy to prepare but also require just a handful of ingredients to get ready. Besides being utterly delicious and easy, each of these foods requires very little oil (during preparation), making them a healthy option for dieters and non-dieters alike. So, if you are planning to buy a BBQ grill for your kitchen, now is the best time to do so. Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is offering numerous lucrative deals, discounts and great offers on kitchen appliances and other appliances as well. Other than these discounts, if you are an HDFC debit or credit cardholder, you will be getting an instant 10% discount on every purchase. So, here we bring you some amazing BBQ grill options that can help you make some perfectly roasted chicken, veggies and paneer at home, without any fuss. Let's take a look.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Here's A List Of 5 BBQ Grill To Choose From:

Let's hit the list with this one. This BBQ set comes with 8 skewers, 1 large grill, 1 glove along with 1 tong and 1 butter brush. All these separate tools come in a single briefcase making this whole BBQ a travel-friendly and handy purchase. You can prepare a variety of BBQ recipes with this grill set. So, hurry up and grab this deal at 74% for just Rs. 1590.

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 1590

Rating: 4 out of 5

Colour: Black

Material Type: BPA Free

Made with cast iron and coated with a superior powder finish, this BBQ ensures durability. Besides, it comes with 5 skewers and 1 food grill to roast varieties of recipes. From roasting chicken, grilling veggies and reheating pizzas and more, this BBQ grill does it all. Originally priced at Rs. 2499, this set is now available at just Rs. 1499.





Specifications:

Price: 1499

Rating: 4 out of 5

Colour: Black

Material: Cast Iron

This chromium-plated grilling tray comes with a wooden handle making it easy and safe to use and hold. Besides, it comes with double grid gaps that effectively distributes heat while preparing the food. This grill tray can be an ideal option to grill chicken, fish and other seafood without any fuss. Grab this product now at Amazon sale for just Rs. 572.





Specifications:

Price: Rs.572

Rating: 4.3 out of 5

Colour: Steel Grey

Material: Non-Stick Teflon Coating for Turning And Flipping

This set features a portable design that makes it easy to use, store and transport. Besides, it comes with 4 skewers and one grill tray making it ideal for small get-togethers, parties, picnics and more. Actually, priced at Rs. 1999, grab this deal now at just Rs. 1126. Hurry Up!





Specifications:

Price: Rs.1126

Colour: Black

Rating: 4.1 out of 5

Material: Iron

Here we bring you another cute, compact and easy to carry BBQ grill set option. This portable indoor/outdoor electric bbq grill works on electricity. It can be a perfect option for dinner parties, individual meals, barbecue-style food, stir fry and more. Not just that! This Electric barbecue grill also comes with a power indicator light, detachable and adjustable 5-speed temperature control for wire-fast grilling and warming. Get the whole set for just Rs. 1399.





Specifications:

Price: Rs 1399

Colour: Black

Rating: 4.1 out of 5

Material: Stainless Steel







Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.