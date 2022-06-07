We all love trying out different cuisines, don't we?! Japanese, Korean, American, Italian, Mexican, we have tried different exotic cuisines from different restaurants across the country (and abroad). But have you ever tried ordering food in the language of the culture the cuisine comes from? Sounds quite unusual, right?! Guess what, a man from the United States of America did it recently! An American YouTuber visited South Indian restaurants and surprised the owners by ordering food in the Tamil language. One wouldn't assume that an American man would know the Tamil language; therefore, each and every Tamil-speaking restaurant were awe-struck to see the man speak Tamil fluently. And now the video has gone viral!





In the video, the man visits four Tamil-speaking food establishments in New York. First, he visited a local dosa food cart that is extremely popular among locals in New York. Here, the seller was pleasantly surprised to see the man speak his language and discussed the history of the language. The YouTuber ordered masala dosa, Pondicherry dosa and uttapam from his cart. The bystanders were also amused to see him speak Tamil!

The second restaurant owner was so happy to see the man order food in Tamil that he even offered to feed the American man for free! Here, he enjoyed onion rava dosa. Next, he visited a Chettinad cuisine inspired restaurant where he ate chicken Chettinad curry. The woman here was speechless when she saw the man speak to her in Tamil. Last, he visited a Sri-Lankan Tamil restaurant where he enjoyed a kind of chicken and roti combination.











Check out the full viral video below:

















The video was shared on YouTube by @Xiaoma, whose real name is Ari, and the video has 1.3 million views and 40k likes. People on the internet were amazed to see the American man order South Indian food in Tamil and were surprised to see how quickly he picked up the language. Read what they wrote:











"The fact that you can have a conversation within 3 weeks of learning it is absolutely mind-blowing."





"As a Malaysian who had Tamil speaking friends, I can confirm that we could eat for free if we could speak Tamil."





"My favorite thing about Xiaoma is that he's not only a man of many languages but a total food critic. I mean, he says everything is delicious but I also believe that it is. (sic)"





"That is the best respect you could show someone. Learning their language because you want to and not need to."











