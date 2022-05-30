South Indian food is surely one of those things that have become comfort food for many of us. We just love having that simple and fulfilling taste. Packed with different ingredients, spices, and a hint of coconut- no one can resist that taste. However, when it comes to enjoying the authentic taste of this region, we might not be able to find it. Even though there is no dearth of food joints and restaurants with South Indian food, they might not give you the real flavours from down south. So, if you wish to enjoy that original taste, you have to check out these restaurants in Delhi!

Here Are 11 South Indian Restaurants In Delhi

1. Juggernaut (NDTV Food's Recommendation)

This place is perfect for any day and any time. Bring your friends and family to enjoy a delicious meal here. Juggernaut offers you some classic south Indian items with a fantastic taste and a lovely ambiance! This restaurant is amazing for spending some quality time with your loved ones. A meal here for two costs INR 700 (approx.)

2. Dakshin

Dakshin is a restaurant in Sheraton in New Delhi that houses luxurious South Indian cuisine. The restaurant serves authentic and delicious South Indian cuisine. Dakshin is also one of the most incredible venues in the city to have non-vegetarian South Indian cuisine. So, don't stick to the regulars; instead, bite into a new taste!

3. Coast Cafe

Nestled in Hauz Khas, this cafe has a minimal aesthetic vibe that will catch your attention! They specialise in Kerala's cuisine. You will find a bunch of nibbles, seafood, and other items on their menu to enjoy. A meal for two will cost approx. INR 1,400 for two.

4. Andhra Bhawan

Andhra Bhawan is always packed with people who wait for hours to try their food. The place is budget-friendly, costing around INR 450 for two. You can choose to have full South Indian thalis over here or just enjoy some individual dishes; the place is surely a visit.

5. Tamil Nadu House

Tamil Nadu House Canteen is a casual eating establishment specialising in South Indian cuisine. It's a terrific spot to visit in Chanakyapuri for South Indian food. It's also an excellent place to go when seeking tasty, hygienic meals at reasonable pricing. For two people, this place will cost approx. 600 for two.

6. Savya Rasa

From Mysuru to Chettinad, Malabar to Manguluru, and beyond, the crew has conducted comprehensive research into the food of many states and towns to bring you their flavours. Its warm, welcoming décor, complete with relics, will transport you to a South Indian home.





7. Naviedyam

The atmosphere is relaxing, and the staff is friendly and helpful. The cuisine features traditional Kerala flavours and comfort meals. It is a perfect place to visit with your family! You can find several outlets of Naviedyam across Delhi. A feast for two will cost you approx. INR 500 for two.

8. MahaBelly

It is well-known for its mouthwatering Malayalee cuisine. The inside is stunning, with cartoons, Kerala antiquities, and paintings adorning the walls. It not only gives you an amazing food experience but is also value for money! It will cost around INR 800 for two.

9. Southy

The simple and classic decor gives it a homey vibe that makes it a great place to spend time with friends and family. The place has reasonable pricing and authentic flavour in meals.

10. Thalaivar

Thalaivar will be a welcome surprise if you're tired of the standard veg South Indian cuisine that most of us are familiar with. Thailavar's take on South Indian food will win you over with its meat-based fare and authentic Kerala dishes. This place will cost around INR 700 for two.





11. Saravana Bhawan





Saravana Bhawan requires no introduction. It is one of the oldest South Indian restaurants in Delhi-NCR that maintains extremely high standards in terms of quality and taste. A meal for two will cost approx. INR 150 for two.











So, the next time you crave south Indian food, do try these restaurants and let us know which place is your favourite!