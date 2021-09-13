Ganesh Chaturthi is synonymous with modaks! Every year, with the onset of this 10-day festival, making this sweet dish topped with a drizzle of ghee becomes a routine in many households, especially in the state of Maharashtra. The festivities are incomplete without a delicious and generous dose of modaks. Our very own Bollywood celebrities, too, are not left behind. They worship the Lord in their own ways and also relish modaks. In a new Instagram post, actress Amrita Rao shared a photo where she's seen having her “Ukadeeche Modak moment with Ganapati Bappa”.





Amrita, dressed in traditional attire, can be seen offering a plate of modaks to Lord Ganesha. The picture has our heart!

In another image, she has shared a close-up of Ukadeeche Modak, and asked her followers how many they've had.

(Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: How To Make Barfi Modak- A Fusion Sweet Treat For The Festival)





We are drooling, to say the least. Like us, if Amrita's post has left your mouth watering, we have a few recipes of modaks here for you to make at home. Take a look:





1) Modak





Make small dumplings of rice flour and fill them with coconut and jaggery. This sweet is everyone's favourite, and we know why! During the festivities, 21 pieces of modak are offered as prasad.





2) Beetroot Modak





Now, that we have got you properly hooked to modaks, why not have some beetroot modak? With the goodness of beetroot and the modaks adding to the festivities, you wouldn't even know how you'd trade the line between taste and health.

Beetroot modaks are delicious and healthy

3) Active Charcoal Modak





We never thought active charcoal could be fused with modak, and a tasty dish would emerge. However, it is what it is. Make the modak in sugar syrup and lace it with cashews and pistachios, and watch everyone go gaga over it.





4) Fried Modak





Modaks are dumplings after all, and we have seen in our experience that dumplings taste better when fried. All you need to do is deep fry the modaks and enjoy the crunch.

Fried modaks are delicious and crunchy

5) Chocolate Modak





Here's good news for all chocolate and modak lovers. We just merged the two and the result is a lip-smacking dish.





(Also read : Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: How To Make Kozhukattai - A South Indian-Style Modak Recipe)





Which is your favorite modak variant? Do let us know in the comments.