We all love to enjoy delicious food with family and friends on weekends. In many Indian homes, weekends are the perfect time to prepare a variety of special dishes. Everyone has different preferences, and meals are planned accordingly. Among these, pulao is a popular one-pot dish enjoyed in households across India. It can be made in several ways-Paneer Pulao, Gobi Pulao, and Mix Veg Pulao are just a few popular examples. Today, we're adding one more name to the list: Navratan Pulao.





What's Special About Navratan Pulao

Navratan Pulao is a royal dish, rich in both colour and texture. Along with a mix of vegetables, it includes paneer, dry fruits, whole spices, and saffron. The whole spices add a wonderful aroma, while the fried dry fruits bring a delightful crunch. Saffron gives the dish a vibrant hue and subtle flavour. This pulao is also a great choice for special occasions-it's sure to impress every time. So without further delay, let's dive into the recipe!

How To Make Navratan Pulao I Navratan Pulao Recipe:

Cook the rice until it's about 80% done. Set it aside for a while.





Heat 1/4 cup oil in a kadhai over medium heat. Once hot, add potato pieces and fry for 30-40 seconds.





Add chopped carrots and stir. Cook for another 30 seconds, then add French beans and continue to cook, stirring constantly, until all vegetables are slightly soft. Remove them from the oil.





In the same oil, fry the paneer until light golden brown. Remove and set aside. Then fry cauliflower in the same kadhai until it turns slightly brown.





Once the cauliflower is done, add boiled green peas, cashews, raisins, and almonds. Fry for about 30 seconds, stirring occasionally.





Add grated ginger, garlic paste, cloves, bay leaf, cinnamon, and green cardamom. Sauté for 30-40 seconds.





Add the cooked basmati rice, salt, and a little ghee. Mix everything well and cook on medium heat, stirring occasionally.





In a separate pan, heat some ghee. Once hot, add cumin seeds and let them splutter. Then add saffron milk along with 2 tablespoons of water. When it starts to boil, pour it into the rice and mix well.





Add the pre-fried vegetables and paneer. Mix everything gently. Add lemon juice and give it one final stir.





Cover the pan and let it simmer on medium heat for about 10 minutes. Serve hot and enjoy!





Try this rich and flavourful dish at home and impress your guests with a taste of royalty!